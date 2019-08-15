'You're a f***ing tool bro!' Nick Kyrgios smashes two racquets during defeat

Nick Kyrgios is in hot water after his fiery antics in Cincinnati. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios smashed two tennis racquets and abused the umpire after losing to Karen Khachanov in the Cincinnati Masters.

The fiery Australian was beaten 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 by the Russian despite having won the first set.

After losing the second set, the 24-year-old hit out at umpire Fergus Murphy, calling him ‘the worst f***ing ref ever’.

At the end of the match, Kyrgios tore into the Murphy once more.

🗣️ "You're a f---ing tool bro!"



🗣️ "One of the craziest matches you're likely to see."



Nick Kyrgios wasn't quite gracious in defeat at the Cincinnati Masters. pic.twitter.com/fR0f3Ji71l — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

"You're a f***ing tool bro,” he said as he walked off the court.

The hot-headed tennis star won the opening set despite ongoing injury concerns with his ankle.

But after that, his frustration was visible. He confronted the umpire in the second set after a complaint over the shot clock too early.

That, plus another rant at the umpire, resulted in a point penalty at the end of the second set.

Kyrgios also walked off court despite being Murphy’s protests, before smashing two racquets in the tunnel.

He could face a heavy punishment from the ATP after repeated offences - notably clashing with the same umpire at the Washington Open in July and swearing at the same official Queen’s in June.

Khachanov now faces Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the third round.

