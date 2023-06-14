Nick Kyrgios - Nick Kyrgios reveals he checked himself into psychiatric ward after Wimbledon defeat - Getty Images/Wayne Taylor

Nick Kyrgios checked himself into a psychiatric ward after Wimbledon 2019, he has revealed, after “abusing drugs” and his self-harming got out of control.

Speaking on the latest episodes of Netflix documentary series Break Point, the Australian tennis player spoke with new candour about the mental health struggles he has had in recent years.

Kyrgios, 28, reached the Wimbledon final last year but was known for his partying in previous years.

During the 2019 edition of the event, he frequented pubs in Wimbledon Village throughout the Championships and joked during media conferences at the time about his antics.

But he has since shared that he was masking “the lowest point” of his career and, and that the arm sleeve he wears on court was a way of hiding his self-harm scars.

“That pressure, having all eyes on you, the expectation, I couldn’t deal with it,” he said. “I hated the kind of person I was. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.”

“You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars – that’s why I actually got my arm sleeve to cover it all. I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide.”

“I lost at Wimbledon, I woke up and my dad was just sitting next to me on the bed and he was like full-blown crying. That was a bit wake-up call for me. I was like, okay, I cannot keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

The second batch of Break Point episodes are due to be released on June 21st, with two episodes centred around last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Kyrgios is in a race to regain his match fitness for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3, after seven months away from the tour due to a knee injury.

Making his comeback in Stuttgart on Tuesday, he lost 7-5, 6-3 to China’s Wu Yibing, and asked his fans to show “patience” with him.

