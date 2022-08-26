Nick Kyrgios Praises Naomi Osaka for Inspiring Him to Speak Out About Mental Health Struggles

Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka conversation with champions event

Monica Schipper/Getty

Champs confide in champs.

During "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, Nick Kyrgios opened up about his challenges with mental health — and credits Naomi Osaka for helping him through it.

"I actually struggled early with mental health and there were times in my tennis career where I was really struggling," the Australian tennis player, 27, revealed on Thursday night. "I wasn't sure if I was okay to feel that way," he added.

"But then, actually, I met Naomi," Kyrgios further explained to panel hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer of the TODAY show. "We did a podcast together, and she kind of opened up."

RELATED: Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'

Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend A Conversation With Champions presented by Lotte New York Palace

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

While their interaction was nonetheless enlightening for Kyrgios, it was Osaka's courageous decision to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open last year, citing mental health, that really impacted him the most.

"That kind of opened my eyes saying, 'Wow, there's another tennis player as great as the champion she is, that was also going through that,'" he said of Osaka. "Made me feel more comfortable to open up about it," Kyrgios added.

Despite the athlete's rocky past, of which he admitted that he "[hasn't] always been the best role model," he humbly noted that "he's learning." In fact, his newly demonstrated actions have left a positive impact on his fans.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Was 'Surprised' by How Many Were Also Struggling with Mental Health 'But Afraid to Speak Up'

Nick Kyrgios during his first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 28 Jun 2022

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Nick Kyrgios

In February, Kyrgios detailed in an Instagram post that the 2019 Australian Open was one of "the darkest periods" of his life. He explained that he's since then overcame those challenges and emphasized to his followers that they aren't alone.

"I deal with messages every day with people who are reaching out and I try to respond to as many people as I can," the tennis player said. "I think men around my age really struggle to open up. Can't feel weak... [Naomi] helped me a lot with that."

Story continues

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Says She's Having 'a Blast' on Tennis Court for 'First Time in a While'

Nick Kyrgios

Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Osaka, 24, appreciated the meaningful impact she had on Kyrgios, and other athletes around the world, she made it clear that sharing her own personal journey with anxiety and depression wasn't easy.

"It was definitely really difficult for me, but it made it worth it to see that a lot of people had similar feelings and that they were glad I opened up about it," the four-time Grand Slam champ said at the forum. "I think in the moment it was really hard, but seeing how it helped people made it worth it."