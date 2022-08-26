Nick Kyrgios Praises Naomi Osaka for Inspiring Him to Speak Out About Mental Health Struggles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Skyler Caruso
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Naomi Osaka
    Japanese tennis player
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1981)
Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka conversation with champions event
Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka conversation with champions event

Monica Schipper/Getty

Champs confide in champs.

During "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, Nick Kyrgios opened up about his challenges with mental health — and credits Naomi Osaka for helping him through it.

"I actually struggled early with mental health and there were times in my tennis career where I was really struggling," the Australian tennis player, 27, revealed on Thursday night. "I wasn't sure if I was okay to feel that way," he added.

"But then, actually, I met Naomi," Kyrgios further explained to panel hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer of the TODAY show. "We did a podcast together, and she kind of opened up."

RELATED: Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'

Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend A Conversation With Champions presented by Lotte New York Palace
Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend A Conversation With Champions presented by Lotte New York Palace

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

While their interaction was nonetheless enlightening for Kyrgios, it was Osaka's courageous decision to voluntarily withdraw from the French Open last year, citing mental health, that really impacted him the most.

"That kind of opened my eyes saying, 'Wow, there's another tennis player as great as the champion she is, that was also going through that,'" he said of Osaka. "Made me feel more comfortable to open up about it," Kyrgios added.

Despite the athlete's rocky past, of which he admitted that he "[hasn't] always been the best role model," he humbly noted that "he's learning." In fact, his newly demonstrated actions have left a positive impact on his fans.

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Was 'Surprised' by How Many Were Also Struggling with Mental Health 'But Afraid to Speak Up'

Nick Kyrgios during his first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 28 Jun 2022
Nick Kyrgios during his first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 28 Jun 2022

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Nick Kyrgios

In February, Kyrgios detailed in an Instagram post that the 2019 Australian Open was one of "the darkest periods" of his life. He explained that he's since then overcame those challenges and emphasized to his followers that they aren't alone.

"I deal with messages every day with people who are reaching out and I try to respond to as many people as I can," the tennis player said. "I think men around my age really struggle to open up. Can't feel weak... [Naomi] helped me a lot with that."

RELATED: Naomi Osaka Says She's Having 'a Blast' on Tennis Court for 'First Time in a While'

Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios

Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Osaka, 24, appreciated the meaningful impact she had on Kyrgios, and other athletes around the world, she made it clear that sharing her own personal journey with anxiety and depression wasn't easy.

"It was definitely really difficult for me, but it made it worth it to see that a lot of people had similar feelings and that they were glad I opened up about it," the four-time Grand Slam champ said at the forum. "I think in the moment it was really hard, but seeing how it helped people made it worth it."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘A good result would’ve been qualifying’ – Emma Raducanu’s fairtyale in New York

    Looking back at Raducanu’s extraordinary US Open victory 12 months on.

  • Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together

    Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.

  • Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’

    The Foreign Secretary has promised ‘decisive action’ if she is made PM to deliver ‘immediate support’.

  • Charles Barkley on Nets All-Star Kevin Durant: I call him 'Mr. Miserable’

    Leave it to Charles Barkley to opine when it comes to a juicy NBA story, especially in the offseason when things tend to get a bit slow.

  • Mar-a-Lago raid: Mole remains secret but affidavit shows papers endangering US intelligence sources may have been at ‘unsecure’ Trump home

    The 38-page document details fears for security of top secret documents, and for the safety of witnesses

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,