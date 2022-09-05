Nick Kyrgios overcomes bizarre shot at US Open to beat No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·2 min read

NEW YORK — Nick Kyrgios, who is perpetually in the middle of bizarre situations on the tennis court, outdid himself this time. In Sunday’s round of 16 match at the U.S. Open against No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev, he lost a crucial point in perhaps the most careless way possible.

At 30-all in the second game of the third set, it appeared Kyrgios was going to have a break point and a chance to take the lead in the match. In fact, Kyrgios had the break point all but secured when his passing shot popped straight up in the air off of Medvedev’s racquet.

The ball was not going over the net, but for some reason Kyrgios sprinted to Medvedev’s side of the court to smack the ball out of the air before it bounced.

OPINION: As Serena exits US Open, Coco Gauff arrives — and looks ready to win it all

DON'T MISS OUT: Sign up for sports news and features sent to your Inbox

This is, to put it mildly, against the rules of tennis. Players cannot reach over the net to the opponents’ side of the court to hit a ball out of the air, much less place their entire body there. The chair umpire immediately awarded the point to Medvedev, but the confusing part is that Kyrgios was apparently unaware he couldn’t do that. Subsequent to the exchange, he mentioned to ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe who was sitting courtside that he didn’t know it was against the rules.

Nick Kyrgios complains to the chair umpire during his fourth-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open.
Nick Kyrgios complains to the chair umpire during his fourth-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open.

It’s hard to believe that Kyrgios, who has been playing tennis pretty much his whole life and made the Wimbledon final this year, did not know. But whether it was just an instinct to showboat or true ignorance, it didn’t make any sense. All Kyrgios had to do was let the ball bounce and he would have won the point.

Brad Gilbert, also of ESPN and a longtime ATP Tour player, tweeted immediately that he had never seen something like that before on a tennis court.

Kyrgios is no stranger to on-court antics, including frequent racquet smashing and berating supporters in his coaching box. He’s also known to be fond of trick shots like going between his legs or underarm serves. But he’s never done anything quite that reckless in a key moment.

Ultimately, it didn’t cost Kyrgios. Though Medvedev went on to hold serve for 1-1, Kyrgios broke shortly thereafter and closed out the third set, 6-3 before rolling in the fourth, 6-2, to advance to the quarterfinals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Open: Nick Kyrgios beats Daniil Medvedev, overcomes bizarre shot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios

    The pair will meet for the fifth time in their careers after straight-sets wins on Friday night

  • US Open: Nick Kyrgios gives away point to Daniil Medvedev with ridiculous penalty

    This is very likely the most absurd tennis penalty point you've ever seen.

  • 'I just needed to do something': Tłı̨chǫ man volunteers in Ukraine to deliver aid

    Tłı̨chǫ soldier John Rabesca wakes up at the crack of dawn to deliver supplies to Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion. "Once the war started, I just needed to do something to help Ukrainians," he said. "I needed to do something more than just invest money into a volunteer group." Rabesca grew up in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., until he was 18. He joined the Ranger program to see if he liked the military. He would later serve during the war in Afghanistan, and was deployed with the Canadian Armed Forc

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • 'Space is the place': NASA administrator touts Artemis I as the key to our future on Mars

    "Our frontier is upward. It is part of our character as American people to explore, to discover," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told me.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Kids Gave Them Away At Their Wedding

    In her newsletter, Jennifer Lopez said that the couple had their children give them away to honor their blended family during their nuptials.

  • Trump baselessly accused John Fetterman of using hard drugs and made fun of his 'dirty' sweatsuit

    At a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump mocked Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's clothing and baselessly claimed he uses heroin and cocaine.

  • Queen Latifah Absolutely Floored 'The Equalizer' Fans With Breathtaking Dress on IG

    'The Equalizer' cast member Queen Latifah was honored at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in May. She wore a black ruffled gown and fans reacted to the CBS star on Instagram.

  • TFSA: Invest $30,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $300,000 + $16,000 in Passive Income

    Make money work for you. A $30,000 investment in two stocks could earn you $300,000 plus $16,000 in annual dividends tax free. The post TFSA: Invest $30,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $300,000 + $16,000 in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I'm a 25-year-old extreme couponer who loves to shop at Costco. Here are 13 things I frequently buy.

    As a young professional, I'm conscious of my spending. So from bulk jugs of olive oil to bags of chicken, here's what I snag from the wholesale chain.

  • Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

    MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party's nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump's backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz's Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he's been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby B

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend