Nick Kyrgios in mysterious withdrawal from United Cup

Nick Kyrgios in mysterious United Cup withdrawal minutes before opening press conference - Getty Images/Francois Nel

Nick Kyrgios's late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own team-mates by surprise on Wednesday.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize-money.

Organisers said the 27-year-old, who was due to face Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first singles match on Thursday in Group D, withdrew due to injury. His team-mates only found out about his withdrawal minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is "not surprised" by Kyrgios's move and could not resist taking a swipe at the maverick Australian. "I don't see it as a surprise," Tsitsipas said, adding: "I hope he enjoys his holidays."

Kyrgios and the world No 4 have clashed in the past, most recently at Wimbledon, where the Australian won their drama-filled third-round tie but was called a "bully" by Tsitsipas for his on-court behaviour.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team this year, later posted a video on Instagram where he was seen out in the sunshine at a harbour with the caption "beautiful day". He made no reference to his withdrawal or his injury.

Alex de Minaur, who will now move into the number one men's position for Team Australia, wanted to avoid discussing Kyrgios and focus on the upcoming event.

"I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team," he said. "We are all here, we are all happy to be here, we are about to play an exciting new event, something new for all of us - the United Cup."

Australia will also play Rafael Nadal's Spain in Group D.

The tournament, which runs from Dec 29 to Jan 8, features 18 countries split into six groups of three, with teams playing two men's and two women's singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

Kyrgios was expected to be one of the main draws to the inaugural exhibition tournament, with his match against Norrie one of the highlights on the opening day at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. De Minaur will now face world No 14 Norrie, before Australian team-mate Zoe Hives faces Britain’s Katie Swan.

Friday will see the match continue as Alja Tomljanovic faces Harriet Dart and Jason Kubler plays Dan Evans before the final mixed doubles rubber, with Britain then going on to play the Spanish team led by Nadal and Paula Badosa.