Nick Kyrgios claims second ATP title of the season with Citi Open win against Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios won his second ATP Tour title of the season with victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Citi Open final in Washington.

The Australian was at his exuberant best in a semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday and followed that up with a tight 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) triumph against third seed Medvedev.

There were no break points for either man during the match, which came down to a couple of points in each tie-break.

Medvedev had the first set point in the opener as Kyrgios, who was struggling with back spasms, looked rather uncomfortable but the Australian saved it with one of 18 aces he served during the match.

He again threw in an underarm serve and, as he has during the last three rounds, asked a member of crowd where he should serve on match point, duly finishing things off with an ace.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Kyrgios said: "It's amazing. Where I was six months ago, some of the things I was doing, to respond like this having incredible support, it's amazing.

"I've proved to myself and a lot of people that have backed me that I still have it. It's been one of the best weeks of my life from a tennis perspective."

Kyrgios, who also beat a host of top players to win the title in Acapulco in March, will now return to the top 30 and should be seeded at the US Open.