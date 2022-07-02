Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim White
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
    Greek tennis player
Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash - GETTY IMAGES
Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash - GETTY IMAGES

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a bully and possessing an “evil side” after his four-set defeat in Saturday night's tempestuous third-round clash.

He said: “It's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down.

“He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

Fourth seed Tsitsipas had taken the first set but around an hour later was on the brink of a meltdown, driven to distraction by the latest antics from the enfant terrible of tennis.

A 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6  victory for the world No 40 from Australia does not tell a fraction of the story of a stormy match. At one point Kyrgios even demanded his opponent be defaulted after hitting a ball into the crowd, narrowly missing a spectator.

After behaving with choirboy-like restraint in his win over Filip Krajinovic in the previous round, this was the Australian returning to histrionic type.

“The people are here to see me, not you, bro,” Kyrgios told the umpire midway through his dramatic victory, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Full of noisily delivered complaints, he was chuntering and muttering and stamping his feet throughout this never less than compelling match. And, it has to be admitted, the Court No 1 crowd loved every moment of his pantomime villainy. Largely because in between moans he played some glorious tennis.

This was the Kyrgios paradox writ large: for every gobby moment of insurrection, he delivered a beautiful piece of skill. For every absurdly self-aggrandising moan, he produced a sublime winner. Full of malevolent mischief, he is tennis’s true entertainer.

'Why don't you just get a new ref?'

Indeed it is hard to where to start in describing this victory: with the lengthy debate he had with the officials over the consequences his opponent should face for hitting a ball into the crowd, or with the casual destruction of Tsitsipas' 130mph serve.

With his endless whining, or with his wonderfully audacious drop shots. Either way it is hard to argue that Kyrgios was the character at the centre of the drama.

He had begun mumbling in the first set. In truth it was a poor line call that first set him off. But instead of putting it down as one of those things, he was straight into the umpire.

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again. Every single match there’s mistakes. So what, you can just say sorry & it's all good? At five-all, in the f------ first set of Wimbledon third round, he says sorry and it's all good? Get a new ref then. Why don't you just get a new one? Why? He's got one line, bro!”

The umpire wisely chose to ignore such advice. But it didn’t stop Kygrios. Either in his complaining or in his playing. Just after his lengthy moan, he won a service game to love, whipping through each delivery at blinding pace.

And what made this such a compelling watch was that Tsitsipas was capable of a brilliant shot or two himself. One cross-court winner left Kyrgios flat-footed, bereft, not sure who he could blame. These two were clearly made to compete.

Nick Kyrgios ran the whole gamut of emotions - REUTERS
Nick Kyrgios ran the whole gamut of emotions - REUTERS

At first, after his lengthy whinge, it seemed as if we were about to witness another Kyrgios self-immolation. He double-faulted in the first-set tiebreak, giving his opponent the advantage and the set. Then he wafted a straightforward smash into the net.

But instead of collapsing, in the second set he really opened up. And this despite being given an official warning when a linesman complained about his language. Maybe not as elegant in his execution as Tsitsipas, he nevertheless analysed the angles of the court to perfection.

Sometimes he looked so lackadaisical, standing still on the baseline, flicking at the ball. But the shots he produced completely belied his stance. Clever, poised, perfectly-positioned, he started to ease away. And what a winner he played to break Tsitsipas and win the second set.

Then he argued with the umpire because Tsitsipas responded by hitting the ball in his frustration into the crowd. It didn’t hit anyone, but Kygrios was straight into the official wondering why there was no recrimination.

"Send me your supervisor," he told the umpire. "I’m not playing on until I get to the bottom of this. I want all the supervisors."

The umpire had a busy evening - GETTY IMAGES
The umpire had a busy evening - GETTY IMAGES

Forty-one years on from John McEnroe’s “you cannot be serious” outburst on the same court, Kyrgios was in full homage to the man now sitting in judgment in the BBC commentary box. As it happened, Tsitsipas was not disqualified - instead delivering his own complaint about his opponent: “the gentleman is taking up too much towel space”.

Kyrgios played on, almost immediately following up an ace with an underarm serve that his opponent angrily swished into the crowd. This time Tsitsipas was admonished. And so it continued.

Dramatic, aggressive, unyielding: this was getting personal, Tsitsipas once thumping a volley deliberately at his opponent’s chest. Kyrgios, it was clear, had now pitched his tent in his opponent’s head.

The Australian took the third set, then twice managed to come back when Tsitsipas threatened to respond with set points in the fourth. The set progressed to a tiebreak, the momentum swung wildly, both players producing some sublime shots in their determination to prevail.

When Kyrgios won it on his second match point, his celebration was deep, loud and long. And there appeared no hard feelings at the net as the pair exchanged a brief palm slap. Indeed, Kyrgios was so delighted with his victory he even shook the referee’s hand.

“I’m just super happy to be through,” he said in the afterglow of victory. “He was getting frustrated at times, but it’s a frustrating sport. Whatever happens on the court I love him.”

As to the reaction of the crowd, he knew precisely its cause.  “Everywhere I go I seem to have full stadiums. The media love to say I’m bad for the sport, but clearly not.”

Kyrgios plays Brandon Nakashima in the next round. The American would be advised to bring his ear plugs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Top 10 most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in June?

    In total, 20 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $906,375. The average price per square foot was $556.

  • Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon's 3rd Rd

    Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was unbeaten since February and sure seemed unbeatable, compiling 37 consecutive match wins and six consecutive tournament titles. It was not just the match's winner that was unexpected.

  • Tennis-Kyrgios is a bully, says beaten Tsitsipas

    Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas labelled Nick Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash on Saturday. Kyrgios kept up a running dialogue with the umpire during the match, was warned for obscenities and upset his opponent to such an extent that Tsitsipas came close to being defaulted for whacking a ball into the crowd. It was easy to feel sympathy for the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who won the first set 7-6(2) but lost his composure after being caught up in what he described as a Kyrgios circus.

  • Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined $10K for spitting at fan, advances to showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Despite the drama, Kyrgios has played well to advance to a third-round showdown with No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • Nick Kyrgios show goes on as he beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in chaotic thriller

    The Australian knocked out the fourth seed in a bad-tempered evening clash on Court One.

  • Rafael Nadal sizzles to breeze past Lorenzo Sonego and ignite Wimbledon bid

    The Spaniard will 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp in the last 16

  • Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego after heated exchange on Centre Court

    Nadal beat his Italian opponent in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

  • Austin Riley's 20th home run

    Austin Riley crushes his 20th home run of the season to left field to give the Braves a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning

  • The Latest ‘Real Housewives’ Scandal Explained: Lisa Rinna’s Being Racist Again

    Axelle/Bauer-GriffinThings are looking rough for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins following an Instagram feud that began after their fellow castmate Garcelle Beauvais called Jenkins “uneducated” on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live.One would think the two white women, who have already been accused of attacking Black people on Instagram while season 12 of the Bravo show is airing, would want to scale back on the microaggressions. But the pair proved yesterday

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Polanco, Twins win 6-0, split doubleheader with Guardians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco didn't take long to get back into the swing of things. Returning from his first stint on the injured list as a major leaguer, Polanco drove in three runs and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians' five-game los