Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim White
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
    Greek tennis player
Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash - GETTY IMAGES
Stefanos Tsitsipas accuses Nick Kyrgios of being 'a bully with an evil side' after fiery Wimbledon clash - GETTY IMAGES

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a bully and possessing an “evil side” after his four-set defeat in Saturday night's tempestuous third-round clash.

He said: “It's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down.

“He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

There was a brief handshake between the two, albeit not initially shown on the BBC - REUTERS
There was a brief handshake between the two, albeit not initially shown on the BBC - REUTERS

Asked about the Greek player's accusations, Kyrgios said he was "not sure" how he had bullied Tsitsipas.

"He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium," responded the world number 40.

"I didn't do anything. Apart from me just going back and forth to the umpire for a bit, I did nothing towards Stefanos that was disrespectful, I don't think. I was not drilling him with balls."

Fourth seed Tsitsipas had taken the first set but around an hour later was on the brink of a meltdown, driven to distraction by the latest antics from the enfant terrible of tennis.

Nick Kyrgios ran the full range of emotions during his match - AP
Nick Kyrgios ran the full range of emotions during his match - AP
But he was quick to express his frustration at whoever would listen - REUTERS
But he was quick to express his frustration at whoever would listen - REUTERS
Kyrgios had plenty of words for the umpire - GETTY IMAGES
Kyrgios had plenty of words for the umpire - GETTY IMAGES

A 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6  victory for the world No 40 from Australia does not tell a fraction of the story of a stormy match. At one point Kyrgios even demanded his opponent be defaulted after hitting a ball into the crowd, narrowly missing a spectator.

After behaving with choirboy-like restraint in his win over Filip Krajinovic in the previous round, this was the Australian returning to histrionic type.

“The people are here to see me, not you, bro,” Kyrgios told the umpire midway through his dramatic victory, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Full of noisily delivered complaints, he was chuntering and muttering and stamping his feet throughout this never less than compelling match. And, it has to be admitted, the Court No 1 crowd loved every moment of his pantomime villainy. Largely because in between moans he played some glorious tennis.

This was the Kyrgios paradox writ large: for every gobby moment of insurrection, he delivered a beautiful piece of skill. For every absurdly self-aggrandising moan, he produced a sublime winner. Full of malevolent mischief, he is tennis’s true entertainer.

'Why don't you just get a new ref?'

Indeed it is hard to know where to start in describing this victory: with the lengthy debate he had with the officials over the consequences his opponent should face for hitting a ball into the crowd, or with the casual destruction of Tsitsipas' 130mph serve.

With his endless whining, or with his wonderfully audacious drop shots. Either way it is hard to argue that Kyrgios was the character at the centre of the drama.

He had begun mumbling in the first set. In truth it was a poor line call that first set him off. But instead of putting it down as one of those things, he was straight into the umpire.

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again. Every single match there’s mistakes. So what, you can just say sorry & it's all good? At five-all, in the f------ first set of Wimbledon third round, he says sorry and it's all good? Get a new ref then. Why don't you just get a new one? Why? He's got one line, bro!”

The umpire wisely chose to ignore such advice. But it didn’t stop Kygrios. Either in his complaining or in his playing. Just after his lengthy moan, he won a service game to love, whipping through each delivery at blinding pace.

And what made this such a compelling watch was that Tsitsipas was capable of a brilliant shot or two himself. One cross-court winner left Kyrgios flat-footed, bereft, not sure who he could blame. These two were clearly made to compete.

At first, after his lengthy whinge, it seemed as if we were about to witness another Kyrgios self-immolation. He double-faulted in the first-set tiebreak, giving his opponent the advantage and the set. Then he wafted a straightforward smash into the net.

But instead of collapsing, in the second set he really opened up. And this despite being given an official warning when a linesman complained about his language. Maybe not as elegant in his execution as Tsitsipas, he nevertheless analysed the angles of the court to perfection.

Sometimes he looked so lackadaisical, standing still on the baseline, flicking at the ball. But the shots he produced completely belied his stance. Clever, poised, perfectly-positioned, he started to ease away. And what a winner he played to break Tsitsipas and win the second set.

Then he argued with the umpire because Tsitsipas responded by hitting the ball in his frustration into the crowd. It didn’t hit anyone, but Kygrios was straight into the official wondering why there was no recrimination.

"Send me your supervisor," he told the umpire. "I’m not playing on until I get to the bottom of this. I want all the supervisors."

The umpire had a busy evening - GETTY IMAGES
The umpire had a busy evening - GETTY IMAGES

Forty-one years on from John McEnroe’s “you cannot be serious” outburst on the same court, Kyrgios was in full homage to the man now sitting in judgment in the BBC commentary box. As it happened, Tsitsipas was not disqualified - instead delivering his own complaint about his opponent: “the gentleman is taking up too much towel space”.

Kyrgios played on, almost immediately following up an ace with an underarm serve that his opponent angrily swished into the crowd. This time Tsitsipas was admonished. And so it continued.

Dramatic, aggressive, unyielding: this was getting personal, Tsitsipas once thumping a volley deliberately at his opponent’s chest. Kyrgios, it was clear, had now pitched his tent in his opponent’s head.

The Australian took the third set, then twice managed to come back when Tsitsipas threatened to respond with set points in the fourth. The set progressed to a tiebreak, the momentum swung wildly, both players producing some sublime shots in their determination to prevail.

When Kyrgios won it on his second match point, his celebration was deep, loud and long. And there appeared no hard feelings at the net as the pair exchanged a brief palm slap. Indeed, Kyrgios was so delighted with his victory he even shook the referee’s hand.

“I’m just super happy to be through,” he said in the afterglow of victory. “He was getting frustrated at times, but it’s a frustrating sport. Whatever happens on the court I love him.”

As to the reaction of the crowd, he knew precisely its cause.  “Everywhere I go I seem to have full stadiums. The media love to say I’m bad for the sport, but clearly not.”

Kyrgios plays Brandon Nakashima in the next round. The American would be advised to bring his ear plugs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau introduces 'friend in Australia' as he forgets Anthony Albanese's name at Nato summit

    Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, momentarily forgot his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's name at an awkward meeting on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Madrid.

  • Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension

    OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension. The organization has issued a statement saying an Ontario Superior Court judge declined to take action on Archibald's request for a hearing prior to the start of an annual general meeting next week in Vancouver. The assembly's executive committee argued that the potential court action raised issues that should be handled through an internal dispu

  • Yukon wildfire closes Robert Campbell Highway, Frances Lake campground evacuated

    The Frances Lake Campground and adjacent area was evacuated Thursday night due to wildfire risk, the Yukon government posted on Facebook. The campground is officially closed due to flooding, but the post said it is possible that campers and boaters are using the area. The wildfire also resulted in the closure of the Robert Campbell Highway overnight. According to Yukon 511, the road remains closed as of Friday morning. The risk comes from a 50-hectare wildfire that is burning out of control at k

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Lightning confident they're set up for continued success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games was disappointing, however the talented core that’s enjoyed more

  • The best moments from Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade

    The Stanley Cup parade never fails to entertain.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • US women beat Colombia 2-0; World Cup qualifying next

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the U.S. women beat Colombia 2-0 on Tuesday night in their final tuneup ahead of World Cup qualifying. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July. The

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,