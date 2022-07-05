Nick Kyrgios to appear in court after being charged with domestic abuse

Nick Kyrgios is currently playing at Wimbledon and has made it to the last eight - GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios will appear in a Canberra court next month after being charged with domestic abuse in Australia.

Kyrgios, 27, who plays Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals tomorrow, has been accused of assaulting a former girlfriend in December 2021.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” local police said on Tuesday afternoon.

