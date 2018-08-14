Nick Kyrgios accidentally forgot to bring his tennis shoes to a match

Australian Nick Kyrgios forgot to bring his tennis shoes down to the court with him on Tuesday for his Round of 64 match at the Cincinnati Masters. (Getty Images)

There are very few things that one needs to remember to bring to play tennis.

When Nick Kyrgios took the court before his match against American Denis Kudla at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday, though, the Australian forgot to bring one of the most important things, and one of the only things, he needs to play: His shoes.

Kyrgios, who is ranked No. 15 in the world, made it all the way down to the court in his basketball shoes — something he generally does before switching to his tennis shoes each match. Except when he went to his bag to pull them out, his shoes were nowhere to be found.





Kyrgios then had explain, somewhat embarrassingly, that he didn’t have his shoes to Kudla and the officials. Thankfully, he had someone run back and get his tennis shoes in time so he wasn’t stuck playing the match in the high-top basketball shoes he had on.

The delayed start, though, didn’t throw Kyrgios off his game. Once he finally had the correct footwear, the 23-year-old beat Kudla 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday. He’ll take on Borna Coric of Croatia in the next round.

