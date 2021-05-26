Nick Knowles to return to DIY SOS role despite Shreddies advert

Nick Knowles has hosted the home improvement show since 1999

TV presenter Nick Knowles will return to his DIY SOS role following reports that it was under threat due to his appearance in a Shreddies TV advert.

He will resume filming in the coming months and be back on screens in 2022.

But he will miss the Children In Need charity special later this year because the ad campaign will still be running.

A joint statement said: "Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick's commercial agreements and BBC guidelines."

A report in The Sun newspaper last week said his commercial deal threatened to violate the corporation's rules.

Knowles, who has hosted the BBC home improvement show since 1999, featured in a 30-second Shreddies advert as a builder helping a family, while describing himself as "Nick 'get it done' Knowles".

The BBC's editorial guidelines say: "Actors and artists who perform in BBC output should not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a way which mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC."

A guest presenter will fill in for Knowles on the Children in Need special. Wednesday's joint statement added: "With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year but will be back on our screens in 2022."

'More than just a presenting job'

In his own statement, the host added: "I have always said that DIY SOS is more than just a presenting job for me, it's part of me, it has my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I have never taken for granted.

"The DIY SOS Children In Need special will air in November with a guest presenter and I will be cheering them on from the side lines."

Mark Millar, Julian Perry, Nick Knowles (centre), Chris Frediani and Billy Byrne celebrated the 20 year anniversary of DIY SOS in 2019

"I urge you all to focus on the build which will ensure the children get much needed help, not about who is presenting the show. I will continue filming new episodes of DIY SOS over the coming months and will be back on your screens with the purple shirts next year."

Story continues

In a separate statement, the BBC added that he was "an important member of the BBC family", and it was "pleased that this matter is resolved".

It added: "We will resume filming DIY SOS as soon as it's safe to do so and Nick will be back on our screens in 2022."

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.