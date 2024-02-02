Nick Jonas Sweetly Cheers on Daughter Malti, 2, as She Has a Blast Playing in a Ball Pit: 'Good Throws'

The Jonas Brothers singer shares his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is creating some special memories with his toddler daughter.

On Thursday, the singer's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, shared a gallery on Instagram which included several pictures and videos of the couple's 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

In one video, the toddler seems to be having a blast as she sits amongst a rainbow ball pit. Wearing a leopard-print set, Malti throws a few balls around while her dad cheers her on.

"Oh yeah!" Jonas, 31, can be heard saying. "Malti! Good throws."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 'Miracle' Daughter Malti on Her 2nd Birthday with Temple Visit

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their daughter's second birthday with multiple special events, sharing scenes on their Instagrams. “She is our miracle. And she is 2. ❤️🙏🏽,” Chopra Jonas’ caption read as Malti wore a love heart patterned outfit with a traditional Indian floral garland in the first snap.

A subsequent image showed the Chopra Jonas family celebrating their daughter's milestone with a Temple visit. Another snap showed the adorable youngster looking captivated by an Elmo character while a fourth pic featured a cool-looking Malti emerging from a tinsel curtain wearing a birthday tiara and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Chopra Jonas also included some loved-up snaps of herself and Jonas — whom she married in 2018.

Earlier that same week, the lucky youngster had also enjoyed a Sesame Street-themed party with her dad sharing a carousel of snaps from the bash via Instagram.

Story continues

“Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️,” the proud father's caption read as he shared images of his daughter enjoying the party which was themed around cartoon favorite Elmo. The bash was also attended by Nick’s brothers Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas, and his girlfriend Anna Olson.

Nick's snaps were accompanied by the Stevie Wonder tune, "Happy Birthday."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.