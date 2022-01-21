Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first baby through surrogacy: 'We are overjoyed'

Cydney Henderson and Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's fairytale romance is adding a new character.

The Jonas Brother member, 29, and the Indian actress, 39, shared Friday they have a new bundle of joy joining their family with an announcement on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby together via surrogate," Jonas and Chopra both wrote on their Instagram pages. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Jan. 13, Chopra toyed with the idea of adding a baby into their busy family dynamic adding that "big part" of the couple's future plans.

"By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens," she told the magazine.

Jonas and Chopra wed in 2018 in several ceremonies over three days in December. They initially hit it off in May of that same year after seeing "Beauty and the Beast" in concert with a group of friends at the Hollywood Bowl. "One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife," Jonas recalled a year later on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020.

The "Death Do Us Part" singer secretly popped the question in Greece just after Chopra's birthday in July 2018.

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" Jonas told Vogue in November 2018. "No joke – she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." But of course, Chopra said yes.

The couple publicly announced their engagement a month later to their respective Instagram accounts following an engagement ceremony in Mumbai in August 2018.

See Priyanka Chopra's stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dress – with a 75-foot long veil

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas captioned a photo showcasing her stunning engagement ring. Chopra added: "Taken... With all my heart and soul."

Awww! Nick Jonas writes fairy-tale 'one year' love letter to wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirm engagement, have ceremony in Mumbai

Recently, the duo celebrated their "first Diwali in our first home together," Chopra said, to honor the five-day Indian festival of lights in November.

Chopra and Jonas both shared moments from their party, which included celebrity guests such as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as actor and former White House staffer Kal Penn.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light," Jonas wrote on Instagram. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Anika Reed, Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome baby, first child via surrogate

