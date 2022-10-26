Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra send 'joy and light' with adorable Diwali photo with daughter

For Nick Jonas, the glow of Diwali candlelight isn’t the only light in his life.

Jonas took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet family photo of him celebrating the multicultural holiday Diwali alongside wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, whose name they haven’t formally revealed.

In the photo, the family wears matching beige ensembles, with Jonas in a tunic while Chopra dons a graphic sweater and gold bralette. Their daughter wears a dress with a similar print design to her mother’s outfit.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart),” Jonas captioned the photo. “Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.”

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated all over the world across various religions and cultures, especially in South Asia, including Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism.

The dates change each year because they are based on the Hindu lunar calendar, but it typically happens in October and November. This year, Diwali began on Oct. 24. The festivals and celebrations usually last for several days.

The literal translation of Diwali is "a row of lamps and lights." People will often line candles and lamps throughout their house and along their driveway to illuminate their surroundings. They might also buy colorful new clothes or host gatherings of friends and family to celebrate together.

For Hindus, Diwali is a time for dana (charitable giving) and seva (selfless service), and according to the Hindu American Foundation, Hindus traditionally perform a deep cleaning of their homes and surroundings, as cleanliness is believed to invoke the presence and blessings of deities related to wealth and prosperity.

This Diwali marks the first for Jonas and Chopra’s daughter, whose surrogate birth the couple announced in January via Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby together via surrogate," Jonas and Chopra both wrote on their Instagram pages at the time. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The Jonas Brother member, 30, and the Indian actress, 40, shared a glimpse into their daughter’s health journey in May, when they revealed in an Instagram post that their baby girl had spent over 100 days in the NICU.

“We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the couple wrote. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

