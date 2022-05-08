Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reflect on daughter's 'rollercoaster' health journey, share first photo

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared an important update on their newborn daughter Sunday, which marks the couple's first Mother's Day together as new parents.

Both Jonas and Chopra shared on Instagram that their baby girl, whose name they haven't revealed yet, is “finally home” after spending “100 plus days in the NICU.”

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the couple wrote. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Jonas and Chopra wrote they were "overjoyed" that their "little girl is finally home." The couple also thanked the doctors, nurses and other medical specialists that "were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now," they continued. "Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Happy Mothers' Day! Michelle Obama honors her mom with new exhibit, more stars celebrate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In his post, Jonas gave a special shoutout to Chopra, writing: "Babe, you inspire me (in) every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."

Chopra similarly showed gratitude to her husband: "There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama (Nick Jonas) I love you," she captioned her post.

The Jonas Brother member, 29, and the Indian actress, 39, announced the birth of their daughter via surrogacy on Instagram in January.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby together via surrogate," Jonas and Chopra both wrote on their Instagram pages at the time. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

'We are overjoyed': Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first baby through surrogacy

'Google my name': Priyanka Chopra responds to 'awkward' Rosie O'Donnell encounter

Jonas and Chopra wed in 2018 in several ceremonies over three days in December. They initially hit it off in May of that same year after seeing “Beauty and the Beast” in concert with a group of friends at the Hollywood Bowl. “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” Jonas recalled a year later on Instagram.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Jan. 13, Chopra toyed with the idea of adding a baby into their busy family dynamic, saying it was a “big part” of the couple's future plans.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Chopra told the magazine.

Diwali: Priyanka Chopra Jonas lights up Diwali with star-studded holiday celebration

'No joke': Nick Jonas fractures rib BMX racing in 'Olympic Dreams' special

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Elise Brisco

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reveal daughter is home from NICU

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar