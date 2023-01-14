Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Their 1-Year-Old Daughter's First Birthday in ‘Style’

On the heels of a very relatable trip to New Jersey, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter's first birthday “in style.”

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that he and his wife threw one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a big birthday party in honor of this important milestone. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said. “She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2022, eventually revealing that Malti Marie spent her first 100 days of life in the newborn intensive care unit. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home,” Jonas wrote in a Mother's Day Instagram post on May 2022.

He then addressed his wife, writing, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Jonas later opened up about their daughter in another interview with Clarkson. “It’s just been a magical season in our life," he said at the time. "Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour