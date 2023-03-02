Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra announce newest collab: Popcorn with India-inspired spices

The Jonas Brothers have already crushed it in pop music, now they want to conquer … popcorn?

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas have been a supporting act behind Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a homegrown venture with Rob Garbowsky, the father of longtime friend Greg Garbowsky, previously a bass guitarist in the band and now part of the band's management.

After the Jonas Brothers feasted on it backstage, the sweet, salty and savory Rob's Backstage Popcorn became available on sale online at EatRobs.com in 2021. On the brothers' Remember This Tour in 2021, concertgoers could buy it.

Two months ago, Rob's Backstage Popcorn launched a new flavored popcorn: Kelly's Classic BBQ, created with Kelly Clarkson; the popcorn has "a sweet and smoky barbecue flavor," the brand's website says.

Now, another new flavor has been added.

Priyanka Chopra, left, and husband Nick Jonas, make some popcorn inspired by flavors and spices used in Indian food at an event to introduce Priyanka's Mumbai Nights, a new flavor for Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a collaboration of the Jonas Brothers and food maker The Naked Market.

New 'Mumbai Nights' popcorn

The popcorn lineup becomes a trio with Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Nights, flavored with spices inspired by the homeland of Chopra, who was born in India and is married to Nick Jonas.

The popcorn, available Thursday, is like "an explosion on your senses," similar to that delivered by India's largest city, Chopra said during a recent video conference session introducing the snack. "I wanted to call it 'Mumbai Nights' to refer to the kick and the heat that the flavor has."

The newest flavor of Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a collaboration of the Jonas Brothers and food maker The Naked Market, is Priyanka's Mumbai Nights, inspired by spices used in Priyanka Chopra's home country of India.

Spices include turmeric, red pepper, onion and garlic powder, red bell pepper and carrot.

Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights ($3.98-$4.79 per bag in stores; $23.99/4-pack online) will be available online Thursday and at Walmart and Albertsons stores.

How did the Jonas Brothers get into popcorn?

Back in 2011, Nick Jonas visited the home of Greg Garbowsky and while he was there, Greg's father Rob made a tasty batch of homemade popcorn. Nick liked it so much he convinced Rob to make enough of the popcorn with its secret seasonings to take to band rehearsals and backstage while on tour. "It really became a staple backstage," Nick Jonas said during the recent event.

The brothers partnered with specialty snack company The Naked Market, to make it a product "after years of trying to convince (Rob Garbowsky) to let us turn this into a real brand and share it with our fans in the same way that we like to share all of our experiences, songwriting, (and) the shows. This was something as close and as personal as all those things for us."

What led to Priyanka Chopra's flavor or Rob's Backstage Popcorn?

On the 2019 tour, Priyanka Chopra remembered "Rob (Garbowsky) walked in with a big bag of popcorn backstage ... and before they would go on stage," she said, "the bag would be gone."

She mentioned the idea of different flavors to Garbowsky and "he was like I already do (that). In fact, he said he loves Indian foods and said 'I have this Indian flavor, which I'm really nervous for you to taste.'"

When Chopra tasted it, she said, "I loved it … and I spoke with him about maybe adding a few other flavors." Eventually they found a satisfactory recipe for the final product.

Chopra's advice when you try the popcorn: Before you open the bag, "shake it really well so that you get all the flavors on the popcorn."

Priyanka's Mumbai Nights, available now at Walmart and Albertsons stores and online at EatRob.com, is the newest flavor of Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a collaboration of the Jonas Brothers and food maker The Naked Market. The popcorn inspired by spices used in Priyanka Chopra's home country of India.

This isn't Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first investment together. They invested in luxury ski fashion company Perfect Moment, Fast Company reported in July 2022.

Earlier that year, they along with others including Joe and Kevin Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Camila Cabello, Mindy Kaling, and Logic, invested in Olipop, which makes prebiotic soda to to support digestive health.

