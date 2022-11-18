Nick Jonas Flips Old Golf Stereotypes (and Style) With Fashionable Fairway Collab

Oscar Hartzog
·3 min read
nick-jonas-interview-new-album-golf - Credit: PXG
nick-jonas-interview-new-album-golf - Credit: PXG

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Nick Jonas isn’t on stage or in the studio with his brothers, there’s a good chance he’s at the golf course. Now, the singer has turned his downtime passion into a business venture in the form of a collaboration with golf brand PXG.

Launched on Nov. 15, Nick Jonas x PXG sees the superstar lending his sense of style to the golf brand’s apparel arm in a 24-piece collection. Ranging from golf pants to polo shirts to slides to bags, the collection showcases a decidedly modern look in black and white with pops of neon. Some of Jonas’ favorites include the collection’s double-pleated pants, waistpack, and short sleeve knitted tee.

The whole collection can be shopped now at PXG.com, where prices range from $12 to $295.

nick jonas golf collab
nick jonas golf collab

Nick Jonas x PXG

Price: $12+

Buy Now

“I thought it was a bold, fun move to do something with a non-professional golfer,” Jonas tells Rolling Stone. “Because that seems to be, you know, the beauty of this game, especially in the last couple of years, just how many people have come to love it, come to discover the game,” he says, referencing the massive increase in golf interest since Covid lockdowns in 2020. “The idea for the collab was to build something that you could wear on the course that was functional, that you’d also feel totally comfortable and confident in outside of that environment as well.”

A longtime golf player, Jonas says he fell in love with the game at 15 when he and the brothers started touring. “We’d have full days to try to figure out what we were going to do to spend all our energy as teenagers before we had our show that night,” he says. “It was a game that was really easy to pick up, and while traveling you meet great people that would let us come on and play.”

Jonas still finds time to golf regularly, although he says it’s been trickier since the birth of his daughter with actress Priyanka Chopra. When he is out on the fairway, you might find him playing with pro golfers like Jordan Spieth, celebrities like Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish, or his brothers (Nick has the lowest handicap of the brothers). His dream foursome? Tiger Woods, President Obama, and “Adam Sandler in character as Happy Gilmore,” he says.

Nick jonas playing golf
Nick jonas playing golf

Nick Jonas x PXG

Price: $12+

Buy Now

Jonas’ collaboration with PXG started to take form when he joined Scottsdale National Golf Club, which is owned by PXG founder Bob Parsons. Parsons’ wife, Renee, who oversees the apparel arm at PXG, says golf swag is getting “a little bit more edgy, a little bit more fashion-forward” as more people pick up the game, and that’s “part of the reason for the collaboration with Nick.” “It’s like, Let’s expose our brand, of course, but the game of golf and this whole lifestyle to other people who may not think golf is for them,” she says.

Besides designing golf clothes, Jonas has been hard at work with his brothers on their upcoming sixth studio album, collaborating with people like Jon Bellion, who has written and produced for everyone from Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus. “We actually finished recording everything, so now we’re just kind of in the mixing and mastering process. But hopefully top of next year we put that out,” Jonas says. “I’m really proud of it. It’s I think our best work yet.”

