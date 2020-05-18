Nick Hancock 'appalled and ashamed' at himself for mocking footballer Luke Chadwick

LONDON - MAR 5: Gary Lineker (right) and Nick Hancock (left) smiling in front of a sport relief banner for the launch of sport relief 2002 in London, England. (Photo by Comic Relief/Getty Images)

TV presenter Nick Hancock has admitted he feels “appalled” at himself for continuously mocking the looks of former Man United footballer Luke Chadwick on They Think It’s All Over.

The football quiz show was hugely popular in the 1990s, but a running gag making fun of the way Chadwick looked left the young footballer lowered self-esteem meaning he did not want to leave the house.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Talking to the BBC for Mental Health Awareness Week, the two-time Premier League winner said the jokes impacted his mental health.

Read more: William and Kate broadcast mental health radio message with celebrity supporters

He said: "In the end, it lowers your self-esteem a lot. That's all I'm known for and spoken about - the way I looked. That isn't right."

Having seen the now retired footballer has spoken out, Hancock, also speaking to the BBC admits the “shame” he feels at the targeted abuse.

Luke Chadwick of Manchester United on the ball during the FA Carling Premiership match against Derby County at Pride Park in Derby, England. United won 3-0. 25 Nov 2000. Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Monday (18 May) he said: "Listening to Luke is incredibly humbling, he's shown so much more generosity and understanding and good judgement than we did at the time.

"I'm appalled for him and at myself. When I hear him speaking, I'm full of admiration for the present Luke Chadwick and full of sympathy for the young Luke Chadwick.

"The terrible thing about comedians and comedy shows is that if you're getting laughs, you think you're doing a good job.

Luke Chadwick of Cambridge United (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Of course the worst thing for Luke was that it became a bit of a running joke. To us it was a photograph. That's not good obviously, we should have been thinking about the person, but that's what can happen."

Gary Lineker, a team captain on the show also spoke of his regret and apologised to Chadwick.

He tweeted: "I was part of that show, therefore, I too would like to apologise to Luke Chadwick for any hurt caused."

I was part of that show, therefore, I too would like to apologise to @luke_FFF for any hurt caused. https://t.co/RcP9TXMtZT — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 18, 2020

Speaking of the anxiety the jokes caused, Chadwick said he would “dread” the show coming on.

Story continues

He said: "I wouldn't want to go out. I was always looking at people.

Read more: Gary Lineker self-isolates after son displays coronavirus symptoms

"People knew who I was because I played for Manchester United and I always assumed they'd be saying horrible things.

"Being a quiet, nervous boy anyway, it sort of intensified that and maybe stunted my growth as a person."

They Think It’s All Over ran for 11 years from 1995 on BBC1.