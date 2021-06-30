Nick Grimshaw to leave the BBC after 14 years

Nick Grimshaw is to leave the BBC after 14 years, the radio presenter has announced.

He revealed he was leaving the broadcaster during his BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.

Grimshaw joined the BBC in 2007, hosting BBC Two youth music show Sound alongside DJ Annie Mac.

He then went on to host Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show in 2008 until the following year, before moving to hosting a late-night slot on the station.

Grimshaw, who was raised in Royton, Oldham, took over Chris Moyles’ breakfast show at the age of 27 in 2012.

In 2015, he appeared as an X Factor judge alongside Simon Cowell, Rita Ora and Cheryl, but he departed the role after just one year.

In May 2018, Grimshaw became the Radio 1 breakfast show’s second longest-running host in the programme’s history, taking over the previous record held by Tony Blackburn.

He then moved on to present the station’s drivetime programme.