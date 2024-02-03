Nick Griggs: Tyrone runner clocks second 3,000m indoor personal best in a week

Nick Griggs won individual bronze and team gold in the under-20 event at the European Cross Country Championships in December - four months after earning his first Ireland senior vest at the World Championships in Budapest

Nick Griggs continued his fine start to 2024 by producing another indoors 3,000m personal best as he clocked 7:45.57 at a meeting in France.

The 19-year-old Tyrone athlete's time cut 0.37 seconds off the mark he also produced in France last weekend.

Griggs' run set a new Irish under-23 record as he cut 0.34 seconds off Darragh McElhinney's previous mark.

McElhinney also ran in Saturday's race and his time of 7:39.92 moved him to second in the Irish all-time list.

The Cork athlete finished in third place at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Metz as Griggs took sixth position.

France's European Cross Country champion Yann Schrub took victory in a personal best of 7:38.42 as he finished 0.01 ahead of Pietro Arese, who set an Italian senior record.

McElhinney's time was 1.33 seconds outside the Irish senior mark set by Alistair Cragg 20 years ago.

Switzerland's Dominic Lobalu (7.42.45) and another French athlete Etienne Daguinos (7:43.42) also finished ahead of Griggs.

Also at Saturday's meeting in Metz, Dublin athlete Sarah Healy smashed the Irish senior women's 3,000m indoor record as she clocked 8:36.06 to finish second behind Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha, who set a 2024 world lead time of 8:28.46.

Healy's performance bettered Mary Cullen's 2009 national record by 7.68 seconds, with the great Sonia O'Sullivan (8:21.64) the only Irish woman who has run faster outdoors.

Saturday's run means Healy has achieved qualification for the both the 3,000m and 1500m for next month's World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.