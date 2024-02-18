Nick Griggs: Tyrone lad edged out by Cathal Doyle in dramatic Irish Indoors 1500m

Both Nick Griggs (left) and winner Cathal Doyle (right) were left sprawled on the track after the dramatic finish to the men's 1500m final at Abbotstown

Nick Griggs was edged out by Cathal Doyle in a dramatic finale to the 1500m final at the Irish Indoor Championships at Abbotstown.

Both were left sprawled on the track as they dived over the finishing line.

However, the clock showed that Clonliffe runner Doyle, 26, had held on by 0.04 seconds as he won in 3:49.11.

"It's not the first dive I've had to do across the line but it was worth it today," said Doyle despite needing strapping on his wrist afterwards.

"I've lost on a dive before so I wasn't taking any chances.

"I knew Nick wasn't going to be slowing down at the line so I'm delighted I was able to hang on against such a talented athlete."

Doyle's nationals edge over Griggs

Doyle's victory maintained his recent national championships edge over Griggs after winning back-to-back outdoor titles in 2022 and 2023 when the Northern Irishman finished fifth and second.

Griggs' quicker 1500m outdoor times last summer meant that he earned a spot at the World Championships in Budapest as Doyle missed out but once again, the Clonliffe man showed his racing nous in a national final.

Doyle made the crucial move as the bell sounded for the start of the final lap as he pulled two metres clear of the Tyrone man.

And while Griggs looked set to edge ahead on the home straight, the Dublin's last-gasp lunge saw him hold on despite the northerner's similar dive.

The podium spots were completed by Lagan Valley 18-year-old Lughaidh Mallon, who finished 1.80 seconds behind Doyle.

The men's 1500m final was the highlight of the second day of action in Dublin although the best performance of the weekend saw Limerick athlete Sarah Lavin equal her personal best in Saturday's women's 60m hurdles with a 7.91 seconds clocking which was only 0.07 seconds off Derval O'Rourke's national record set when she clinched the World Indoor title in 2006.

With Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sarah Healy, Mark English and Andrew Coscoran among the absentees, the championships were a little lacking in star quality.

Story continues

Sharlene Mawdsley held off Sophie Becker to win the women's 400m title at Abbotstown

However, Paris hopeful Louise Shanahan did win the women's 800m in a championship record of 2:03.54 as she comfortably held off Georgie Hartigan (2:05.35), with Longford lad Cian McPhillips taking the men's 800m title in 1:52.79.

Sharlene Mawdsley showed a fleet turn of foot to win the women's 400m in 52.09 seconds with runner-up and training partner Sophie Becker (52.98) also ducking under 53 seconds.

With Jack Raftery pulling out of the final, Galway City Harrier Cillin Green won the men's 400m in 47.20 seconds with Donore's John Travers clinching 3,000m gold in 8:13.7 ahead of Rathfarnham's Mitchell Byrne (8:17.58) and Griggs' Candour Track Club training partner Callum Morgan (8:19.29).

Israel Olatunde clinched a third straight men's 60m title as his time of 6.71 left him 0.05 ahead of UCD's Bori Akinola and his Tallaght club-mate Sean Aigboboh (6.77).

Carlow woman Molly Scott took the women's 60m title in 7.36 seconds with Leevale's Reece Ademola producing one of the better performances of the weekend as he won the men's jump with 7.82m.

Saturday's 200m titles were won by Phil Healy (23.37) and Robert McDonnell (21.05) but there was misfortune for defending women's pole vault champion Ellie McCartney as the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete, who has an outdoor personal best of 4.31m, failed to record a height as she failed three times at 4.00m.

That left St Laurence O'Toole athlete Kara Morrissey to take victory with 3.15m on countback from Midleton's Meabh Corkery.