Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26, per reports

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, participates in the 2018 NBA draft lottery.

Nick Gilbert, the 26-year-old son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became known as the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, died on Saturday, the team announced.

The statement indicates Nick died from complications relating to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder with which he was diagnosed at 15 months old. The disease causes tumors to form on the nerve tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic, and there is no known cure.

"It is with heavy heart that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert," the Cavs' statement reads. "Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life. Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs' good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against (neurofibromatosis), Nick's unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization."

It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1). pic.twitter.com/naLti19e2l — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 7, 2023

While Nick represented the Cavs at the 2011 lottery, the team ended up netting the Nos. 1 and 4 picks. Though it had the best odds of the top pick after registering a 19-63 record, Cleveland's own selection dropped to No. 4. But the Cavs also had the Clippers' pick, one that had a 2.8% chance of getting No. 1 yet earned that distinction. Cleveland went on to select Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, respectively.

Nick also drew laughs and affection during the lottery show when, after being asked how he felt to know that he was his father's hero, he said, "Well, I mean, what's not to like?"

Story continues

RIP Nick Gilbert, the legend.

This one hurts. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CDQqsbVcLy — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 7, 2023

The Cavs were also awarded the top picks in 2013 and 2014, though Nick wasn't present for the 2014 lottery.

In 2021, Cavs general manager Koby Altman represented the team at the lottery and said Nick had sent him two of his bowties for good luck. The Cavs, who had the fifth-best odds, wound up with the No. 3 pick which they used on rising star forward Evan Mobley.

Nick is one of five children to Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. Dan is also the co-founder and majority owner of mortgage loan company Rocket Mortgage. An online obituary says a funeral service will be held Tuesday at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26