Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Connolly to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Krazy House’

Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone and Kevin Connolly will star in the dark comedy “Krazy House” from writers-directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil, marking the first English-language film by the duo.

Dutch Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters and Matti Stooker round out the cast. Production on the film has just been completed in Amsterdam.

Set in the 90s, “Krazy House” is about religious homemaker Bernie (Frost) and his sitcom family. When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, they make Bernie and his family tear the place up in search of some old hidden loot. In order to free himself, Bernie has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy.

Maarten Swart will produce the film for Kaap Holland Film, in a co-production with Haars and van der Kuil. Kaap Holland Film’s Jorn Baars and XYZ’s Todd Brown are executive producers. Splendid Films is handling distribution of the film in the Benelux. XYZ is handling North American sales.

Directors Haars and van der Kuil said: “It’s a dream come true working with this amazing talented cast on our most insane movie yet.”

Frost said: “’Krazy House’ has been a completely bonkers project to be a part of and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it.”

British actor Frost has appeared in comedies “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End” and “Paul.” Recent credits include “Fighting With My Family,” HBO series “The Nevers,” and CBS’ “Why Women Kill.” He will next appear in Alice Lowe’s upcoming feature “Timestalker,” and in the thriller “Svalta,” also directed by Haars and van der Kuil.

Silverstone is known for her iconic role as Cher in “Clueless.” This year, she will next be seen in Imran J. Khan’s feature “Mustache,” which is set to premiere at SXSW, and Jennifer Reeder’s “Perpetrator,” set to debut at the Berlin Film Festival. Upcoming for Silverstone, she will also star in the Netflix/Black Label thriller “Reptile” opposite Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake.

In addition to his eight-season turn as Eric Murphy on Doug Ellin’s HBO comedy “Entourage” and subsequent hit film, Connolly’s credits include the features “Hotel Noir,” “Secretariat,” “The Ugly Truth,” “He’s Just Not That into You” and “Chick Fight.”

Haars and van der Kuil first rose to prominence as founding members of the Dutch comedy group New Kids. Among their films to hit at the Dutch box office are “New Kids Turbo,” “Bro’s Before Ho’s” and “Ron Goossens: Low Budget Stuntman.” All four of their features have played in selection at Austin’s Fantastic Fest where they have been awarded jury prizes including Best Feature and Best Director.

“Krazy House” is made with the support of the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive and the Abraham Tuschinski Fund Foundation.

