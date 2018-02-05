Nick Foles shows no fear in Super Bowl, even when he caught a TD pass

MINNEAPOLIS — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles thought his football career might be over less than a year ago. He surely didn’t see it getting a second wind due to a legendary playoff run.

Foles was amazing in the first half of the Super Bowl, and he capped it in the most unexpected way possible. On fourth-and-goal in the final minute of the half the Eagles went for it and dialed up a trick play. Foles faked like he was going to the line to call an audible, there was a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, he pitched to tight end Trey Burton and then there was (wait for it) a touchdown catch by Foles. It was Foles’ first career reception. Some people though the Eagles might try to hide Foles in their Super Bowl game plan. Instead, he was throwing and catching touchdown passes.





University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehliger pointed out the familiarity of the play, dating back to their alma mater, Austin Westlake High School.





Foles threw for 215 yards in the first half of Super Bowl LII, helping the Eagles to a surprising 22-12 halftime lead. If you were allowed to see Foles’ halftime line before the game — 13-of-22, 215 yards and a touchdown — you’d have figured those were his stats for the full game.

The Eagles quarterback was overshadowed in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII, but that’s what happens when you face Tom Brady. If you didn’t know the backstory, that Foles was playing only because Carson Wentz injured his knee late in the regular season, you wouldn’t have known Foles was never supposed to be in this position. Foles didn’t look like the stage was too big for him during a great start to Super Bowl LII.