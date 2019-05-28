Nick Foles out of Jaguars' OTAs for unspecified personal reason; no timetable for return

The Jacksonville Jaguars are without quarterback Nick Foles for organized team activities on Tuesday, and for an undermined amount of days into the future.

‘Thoughts and prayers’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is away from the team to deal with a personal matter. (AP)

Via multiple reports on Twitter, Foles, whom the Jaguars signed in March after the two sides agreed on a four-year deal, is not at OTAs for personal reasons and there is no timetable for his return.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” coach Doug Marrone said. “He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him. The football part, we’ll just figure that out.”

There are no further details at this writing.

More from Yahoo Sports: