Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky? Bears not revealing who starts at QB until season opener

One of the most open quarterback battles in the NFL is located in Chicago this preeason, between former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles.

According to Bears head coach Matt Nagy, fans shouldn’t expect to find out who’s starting under center until the team is suiting up for its season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

Coach Nagy says Bears starting QB will not be announced prior to season opener vs the Lions. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 29, 2020

While speaking with reporters, Nagy also declined to say which of the two quarterbacks has been performing better in training camp, per ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson. However, there have been some rumblings in the past week that Foles has been the stronger passer, or at least the less bad one.

It’s not too surprising to see Nagy playing his QB cards close to the vest. It really might take a full camp to figure out which quarterback is the better way forward. Neither is anything close to a perfect candidate.

Bears QB battle seems pretty open

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles each present very different paths forward for the Bears. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) More

The Bears once made an enormous commitment to Trubisky with their second overall pick (which came with an even larger opportunity cost), but that’s a sunk cost at this point.

The team has already declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option after a discouraging third season in which he threw for 3,138 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, he has still flashed promise from time to time, and adequate quarterbacks have emerged from less promising origins than a 26-year-old former top pick.

The Bears’ more recent acquisition is Foles, for whom the Bears gave up a fourth-round pick this offseason and took on the remaining three years of a four-year, $88 million contract. The 31-year-old Foles is one of the few active QBs in the league who can say he’s won a Super Bowl, but he has also been inconsistent throughout his career and is coming off a season in which injury, on-field struggles and the emergence of Gardner Minshew ended his Jacksonville Jaguars tenure early.

Of course, Foles does have a shining endorsement from a certain Madden simulation.

More from Yahoo Sports: