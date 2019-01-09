Nick Foles' future with Eagles will be forecasted Sunday in New Orleans

The biggest beneficiary of Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s double-doink field goal miss that gave the Eagles a wild-card playoff win in Chicago is the Philadelphia quarterback who has become a playoff legend.

Yes, Nick Foles earned an extra $1 million in incentives with the victory, $500,000 for playing 33 percent of the snaps in a playoff win, plus another $500,000 when he starts Sunday's divisional playoff game in New Orleans. He can add to that total if the Eagles keep advancing in the playoffs, but his biggest payday lies ahead. As Foles heads to contract negotiation time in February, and possible free agency in March, his price tag is rising with each postseason win.

This week's result might tell us a lot about how Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will approach Foles' pending contract status. (There is a club option for 2019 that Foles can buy out).

Even if the Eagles lose in New Orleans, Philadelphia will make an effort to keep Foles, especially considering his late-season heroics combined with the fact that regular starter Carson Wentz is injured at the end of the season for the second straight year. Wentz also has a relatively inexpensive salary cap hit of $8.5 million next season, with the Eagles likely to exercise Wentz's fifth-year option for 2020 but hold off on a lucrative extension until they see whether he can stay healthy and perform well next season.

But if Foles pulls off another playoff upset, his price tag should take a significant leap. Then we would be talking about a QB who in his last four postseason games had done the following: threw for 352 yards and three TDs to beat Minnesota's top-ranked defense in the 2017 NFC championship game; tossed three TD passes, caught a TD pass and threw for 373 yards on his way to Super Bowl 52 MVP honors in a victory over the Patriots; led two second-half TD drives, including the game-winning TD pass on 4th-and-2 with 56 seconds to play, against the vaunted Bears defense. Then he would have beaten the 13-3 Saints in the raucous Superdome. All this along with his strong play in three straight wins to end the 2018 regular season and earn the Eagles the NFC's final wild-card spot.

That series of outstanding performances in crunch time put the 2012 third-round pick in an elite category. Given the right coaching and supporting cast, Foles has to be considered at least an equal contract-wise to the likes of Kirk Cousins ($28 million per year, fully guaranteed) and Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million per year).

This is how most GMs would evaluate Foles despite, until the last two years, an up-and-down career. Call him a late bloomer a la Jim Plunkett, who quarterbacked the Raiders to two Super Bowl wins in the final nine seasons of a 16-year career.

Philadelphia's current QB situation reminds me of our 1998 Vikings team. As GM, I saw starter Brad Johnson sprain his ankle in Week 2 and be replaced by his backup, former Eagles Pro Bowler Randall Cunningham, who played so well he kept the starting job on his way to an MVP season for our 15-1 team.

Following that season, we couldn't afford both quarterbacks under the salary cap, so either Johnson or Cunningham had to be traded. Since both players were in their 30s (Johnson was 32, Cunningham 35), age was not a factor. It was not prudent to trade the league MVP, so I dealt Johnson to Washington for a first-, second- and third-round pick.

Cunningham ended up playing only six more games for the Vikings, as his performance fell off in 1999. We had drafted Daunte Culpepper with the first-round pick we got from the Redskins, so he became the starter. Johnson went on to play well for Washington, so the trade worked out for both teams.

As was the case for me in my decision-making process with Johnson and Cunningham, the Eagles QBs are just three years apart in age — Wentz is 26, Foles 29. So Roseman will not consider age a major factor for a position at which there are plenty of quality starters who are older than 30.





What's different in this case is the several high draft choices Philly gave up — two No. 1 picks, one No. 2 and one No. 3 — to move up to the No. 2 overall in 2016 and select Wentz, who was on pace for a league MVP award last year before he tore his ACL in Week 14. Plus, the Eagles should be able to afford both players considering the rising salary cap … if they can get Foles at an affordable number.

Wentz missed the first two games this season as he completed his ACL recovery and then played well in his 11 starts before he suffered a back fracture. But with the Eagles not playing up to their capability, they went 5-6 in those games. Enter Foles, and four straight wins emerged for a team that believes it can't lose when Foles' good karma hits the field.

Now another Foles run to the NFC championship game (or further) would really put pressure on the Eagles to try and find a way to keep Foles in Eagles green — as in uniform color and money.

Roseman will not trade Wentz after investing so much in the draft trade unless the GM receives a phenomenal offer, which would be hard to get for a player with an injury history. I can see Roseman offering Foles around $12 million-$15 million for 2019 with mammoth incentives once again in the deal. That probably won't be enough to keep Foles from wanting to hit the free-agent market, where he should attract an offer in the $25 million to $30 million-per-year range. That range, of course, could vault even higher if he gets to — and possibly wins — a second straight Super Bowl.

Foles can be retained if the Eagles pay him $20 million under the option, which must be exercised in the week following the Super Bowl. But Foles can then buy out the contract by paying $2 million. The Eagles also can exercise the option and try to trade Foles (if he doesn't exercise the buyout) before the contract becomes guaranteed five days into the new league year, which begins March 13.

If the Eagles exercise the option and Foles does not buy it out, I doubt the team would want to retain him at the $20 million for one year. But perhaps Philadelphia could creatively structure a deal in which Foles gets the money via an $18 million signing bonus on a two-year deal with a 2019 base salary of $2 million; and there's another option year, so in effect, the 2019 cap number comes in at $11 million.

Foles might decide he wants to stay in Philly (as he previously has said), but he also might view this as his opportunity to cash in elsewhere on a long-term deal with a large guarantee.

A loss to the Saints with Foles not playing great would make it easier for the Eagles to let him move on to a team seeking a quality veteran. A victory Sunday would make it tougher to part with a cool, calm folk hero who plays his best in the most pressure-filled games.

It’s quite the conundrum for the Eagles brass, and one they would love to manage if they can continue their postseason success.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president/general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also does broadcast and online media work. He makes speaking appearances to corporate/civic groups and college classes on negotiation and sports business/sports management. He is the former chairman and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.