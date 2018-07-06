Nick Foles’ autobiography to debut on best-seller lists

Nick Foles can add another achievement to his already impressive resume as he is now a best-selling author.

After leading the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl, Foles' autobiography "Believe it" will debut at No. 5 on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction list on July 15.

In addition to that feat, the book will also be on the best-seller lists of Publishers Weekly and USA Today, his publisher Tyndale House announced Thursday on Twitter.

Truly honored to be on this list. I am grateful for @TyndaleHouse and @JoshuaCooley9 and all their hard work making this book a reality. Thank you for those who have purchased the book. Hope you enjoy it. https://t.co/Le28KzqJ4N — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) July 5, 2018

Foles collaborated with Joshua Cooley, a minister from North Carolina, to tell the story of how the quarterback's faith played a role in his career.

After unsuccessful stints with the Rams in 2015 and Chiefs in 2016, Foles mulled retirement but he said through prayers and talking with his wife he decided to keep playing. He was given another opportunity with Philadelphia in 2017 where he stepped in after the Eagles lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a season-ending knee injury in December.

Not only did he become a Super Bowl champion, but he was also named the game's MVP.