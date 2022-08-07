Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells

Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years.

Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame.

More from Deadline

The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course.

Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s been a mentor to me ever since through my playing career, starting on the European Tour and then the PGA Tour. And when I started broadcasting, he did the same. So, Nick, thanks so much for everything that you’ve done for me. Every time I sit in this chair, as lead analyst, I will be thinking of you. And I cannot wait to come and visit you and Lindsay at Faldo Farm. Thanks, my friend.”

Frank Nobilo also added his well wishes.

“Nick, not everyone has a career like you, careers, golf and TV. Your record stands for itself. To really get to know Nick Faldo you’ve got to look at it in reverse. If you take a look at your broadcasting career you were bold enough to show everybody out there, including ourselves, really what’s inside your emotions. You weren’t scared to do that. Just as importantly when it came to playing golf, you were strong enough not to reveal them. So I just want to say, as a fellow broadcaster, as a fellow golfer, but more importantly as a friend, thanks mate.”

Ian Baker-Finch summed up the sentiments on Faldo.

“You’ve taught me so much, and for that I’m grateful. I’m honored to have my name sandwiched between yours on the Claret Jug, ’90-’91-’92, I look at that all the time with great pleasure. In the last two decades we’ve been paired together many times at various TV towers around the world, the last 16 years here at CBS. It’s been a great honor, and I’m sad to see you go, like all of us are here. Well old boy, perhaps we’ll have the chance to be paired together on the Gallatin River in Montana, with a fly rod instead of a golf club.”

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.