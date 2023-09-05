Nick Evans: I expected England’s attack to be further down the road

Marcus Smith at full-back could be an option for England in the World Cup

Nick Evans, who was part of England’s coaching team for the Six Nations, has been surprised at the side’s lack of attacking progress since that tournament.

The former New Zealand fly-half, now back at Harlequins and preparing for the Premiership season, was brought in for Steve Borthwick’s first campaign in charge of England earlier this year.

Richard Wigglesworth has since assumed control of the attack, but four warm-up fixtures only yielded five tries. Desperate for momentum, England face Argentina on Saturday in Marseille amid a run of five losses from six Tests.

In the latest episode of The Telegraph Rugby Podcast, the first of its World Cup run, Evans questioned whether England players feel constrained by a “straightjacket” during matches. He also pointed out that Felix Jones’s impending arrival from the Springboks makes Wigglesworth seem like “a stop-gap”, with further change to come at the start of 2024.

“Rolling into the warm-up games, from what I saw, yeah I probably expected them to be further down the road,” he conceded.

“Obviously Wigglesworth has come in and it’s a tough challenge for him. We already know that another assistant coach is coming in. Reading between the lines, Felix is going to come in and do the attack. He does that for the South Africans, so he [Wigglesworth] again is a bit of a stop-gap.”

“Quins trained with England before the Fiji game and we saw a bit of a progression of what I implemented, but it’s just not translating onto the field. Whether that is because they don’t live and breathe it, whether there’s a straitjacket there and the plan changes, I don’t know. You’d have to be in there to know that.

“I can see the frustration of the players, with things not quite clicking. If you’re not quite aligned or quite sure, that’s where the errors get magnified and creep up.”

In his appearance on The Telegraph Rugby Podcast, Evans discusses the “challenging” experience of juggling his Harlequins commitment with England and attempting to impart an attacking strategy ahead of the match against Scotland with minimal training time.

One left-field strategy that Borthwick could spring in a bid to invigorate England is the deployment of Marcus Smith at full-back. While Evans fears that his Harlequins protégé could be “exposed” under the high ball with a start in that position, he can see positives to the plan.

“It’s certainly good for us if he gets time back there,” said Evans of Smith. “We’ve got a great back three and great full-backs but from our point of view, with Jarrod Evans and Marcus Smith on as two really good attacking ball-players, that opens up opportunities.

“Certainly, to see him come on when the game opens up is brilliant. He’s not going to be hesitant. He’ll offer himself on the other side of the ruck and won’t sit back. He’ll be dominant and will want the ball in his hands, so you’ll see quicker transfers and getting the ball to space, which is great. He’s another attacking kicking option. He doesn’t have a massive kick, so would maybe struggle against teams that have big kicking games.

“I can see that happening in a game where they need to push the accelerator or put the foot on the throat… I can’t see him starting a game at full-back. He’d get exposed with the high ball, and that’s not down to him not being brave or anything like that. Having not played there for a while, if at all, really, at Test level, that would be a big ask, I’d imagine.”

