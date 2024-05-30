Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ABC 7

Nick Diaz returns after almost four years away when he takes on Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout at UFC on ABC 7.

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque preview

Diaz (26-10 MMA, 7-7 UFC) hasn’t competed since a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021, which was his first fight in over six years. The fan favorite hasn’t won since defeating B.J. Penn in a Fight of the Night battle in October 2011.

Luque (22-10-1 MMA, 15-6 UFC) will also look to rebound. After winning four straight, including a submission of former champion Tyron Woodley, the Brazilian has lost three of his past four.

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Luque opening up as a heavy -535 favorite over Diaz, who’s a +400 underdog.

How to watch Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque at UFC on ABC 7

When: Aug. 3

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Broadcast/streaming: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 7.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie