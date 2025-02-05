Nick Davidson scores 23 of his 25 points in the second half as Nevada defeats Air Force 74-60

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half to help Nevada defeat Air Force 74-60 on Tuesday night.

Davidson also added five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (13-10, 5-7 Mountain West Conference). Kobe Sanders scored 21 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Xavier Dusell shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Falcons (3-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Ethan Taylor, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Wesley Celichowski added 13 points for Air Force. Luke Kearney had 11 points and two steals. The loss was the Falcons' 13th in a row.

Sanders led Nevada with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 30-28 at the break.

Up next for Nevada is a Monday matchup with Fresno State at home. Air Force hosts New Mexico on Saturday.

