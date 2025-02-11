Nick Davidson, Justin McBride lead Nevada to 94-69 romp over Fresno State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson finished with 25 points, Justin McBride came off the bench to score 19 and Nevada cruised to a 94-69 victory over Fresno State on Monday night, handing the Bulldogs their seventh loss in a row.

Davidson made 10 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and added six assists for the Wolf Pack (14-10, 6-7 Mountain West Conference). McBride hit 9 of 12 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Xavier Dusell had 15 points and six rebounds. Kobe Sanders totaled 10 points and 10 assists for his first double-double of the season.

Jasir Tremble made five 3-pointers and matched his season high with 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-20, 1-13). Reserve Brian Amuneke hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Jalen Weaver had 12 points and Alex Crawford scored 10. Elijah Price pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Davidson had 14 points and McBride scored 10, helping Nevada take a 41-31 lead into halftime. The pair combined to go 11 for 11 from the floor. The Wolf Pack scored 15 points off of 14 Fresno State turnovers in the first half.

The Associated Press