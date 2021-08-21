Nick Davatzes, Cable Pioneer Who Launched A&E Network and History Channel, Dies at 79

Nickolas Davatzes, longtime CEO of A+E Networks who steered the launch of A&E Network and History Channel, died Saturday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 79.

Davatzes joined the company as CEO in 1983 just as A&E Networks was formed through the merger of fledgling cable channels Entertainment Network, owned by RCA and the Rockefeller family, and ARTS Network, owned by Hearst and ABC. A+E Networks today is a 50-50 joint venture of the Walt Disney Co. and Hearst Corp. Davatzes served as CEO emeritus.

Davatzes led the company’s launch of the signature A&E Network (an amalgam of Arts and Entertainment) in 1984 and History Channel in 1995 (History formally dropped “Channel” from its moniker in 2008). He served as CEO of the parent company through 2005, when he was succeeded by protege Abbe Raven, who started at the company as a secretary.

Raven called Davatzes her “mentor, champion and dear friend” and a cable pioneer. Disney executive chairman Bob Iger hailed him as a “towering figure in the early days of cable television (who helped) build some of the most iconic brands in the media landscape,” said Bob Iger, adding that he was “a person of true integrity.”

Raven also emphasized his leadership as a programmer and as a role model for executives at a time of heady growth for the cable TV business.

“He set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership. His drive and passion for quality programming led A&E and The History Channel to become leading brands, along with iconic programs such as ‘Biography,’ in the U.S. and across the globe,” Raven said. “Nick was responsible for creating and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation.”

