Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Had a 'Fantastic Mother's Day' Call with Him: 'Super Positive'

Nick Cordero gave wife Amanda Kloots something to smile about on Mother’s Day.

Just two days after sharing an emotional post detailing the many setbacks the Broadway star, 41, has faced amid his battle with the coronavirus — including two mini-strokes and an amputation of his right leg — Kloots was all smiles as she gave her fans and followers a happy update.

“I just did a little FaceTime with Nick,” the fitness instructor said, which was filled with “positive little things.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did,” the mom of one continued. “So that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with."

Explaining why the latest development was such a positive step, Kloots shared that this could be “a start to possible following commands, which would be huge.”

"I got really excited about it because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow a command," she added, before noting that it's still "very, very early."

RELATED: Nick Cordero Showing 'Early Signs' of Waking Up, Says Wife: 'Some of the Best News We've Gotten'

Over the weekend, Kloots also opened up about one of the most beautiful moments the pair took together. While on their honeymoon, the pair attempted to go shark diving in South Africa, but there was one small problem: there were no sharks.

After an uneventful day of sightseeing — which resulted in a “laughing fit” over the absurdity of the situation — the pair went to a restaurant located on a beautiful vineyard and had the “most incredible lunch.” When the meal was done, the pair went to sit outside, and Kloots ended up falling asleep in her husband’s arms.

“When I woke up and I looked at him, he had tears falling down his eyes, he was crying so hard. I was like, ‘Honey what’s the matter?’ ” she said.

“Amanda, I will remember this moment for the rest of my life,” she recalled him answering. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am and how grateful I am and how blessed we are and I’ll never ever forget this day.”

Story continues

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Lists All the Things She Misses 'So Much' About Him While He's in a Coma

This is Kloots’ first Mother’s Day since welcoming their 11-month-old son Elvis Eduardo.

“I have wanted to be a mom my whole life. I love you so much that I wrote you this poem,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet message where she counted all the reasons why she loves her baby boy so much.

“I love you so much that when I first saw you my heart grew 10 times the size,” Kloots wrote. “I love you so much that when I hear you laugh it’s the best sound in the world. I love you so much that when I hear you cry I want to fix everything. I love you so much and I can’t believe your mine.”

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress, and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in a medically induced coma since he was admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March.

Although his recovery process has been rocky, last week Kloots shared that doctors believed her husband was showing “early signs” of waking up.

“Nick is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up,” she said. “Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mom — what a gift — but honestly, such wonderful news to hear.”

“It's showing signs that there's some hope,” she added.

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.