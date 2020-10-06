Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Responded to Trump's "Disgraceful" Coronavirus Tweet

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Getty Images

According to a study from Cornell University, the president has been the "single largest driver" behind coronavirus (COVID-19) misinformation—and he's continued to spread misleading narratives online. Amanda Kloots—whose husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 complications in July—is calling out Trump for a recent tweet in which he drastically downplayed the severity of the virus.

Two days after testing positive for coronavirus last week, Trump tweeted out that he was leaving the hospital and wrote, "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

Kloots responded to the tweet on her Instagram Stories reframing the minimizing language in the context of her late husband's battle with coronavirus. "'Don't be afraid of COVID'...Wow. He should have been my husband for 95 days because I'm still afraid of COVID," she wrote. "'Don't let it dominate your life'...Wow. 'Let it' ??? So Nick 'let it' dominate his life??"

Kloots went on to call the tweet "beyond hurtful" and shared a message of solidarity with all those who had lost loved ones to coronavirus.

"I stand with the 208,000 Americans that lost someone. I guess according to Trump we 'let it' dominate our lives, our hearts."

Kloots continued in another slide, urging the president to "Have some class, decency, maybe even an inch of empathy Mr. President." She continued, "Not everyone was lucky to only spend 2 days in the hospital."

Kloots also shared videos on her Stories, expressing how the president could have used his experience with coronavirus to better understand what others were going through, rather than to brag about his health. "Side with your people," she said.

