Nick Cordero Suffered 2 'Mini Strokes' & 'Needed Resuscitation' During Hospitalization, Says Wife

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is opening up about the Broadway star's battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kloots shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday just exactly what her husband has gone through since he was hospitalized in late March.

The fitness instructor — who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, 41 — wrote alongside the last family photo the actor took before falling ill, "Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1," she shared.

"Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart."

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Lists All the Things She Misses 'So Much' About Him While He's in a Coma

Story continues

Emphasizing that her husband has been in the intensive care unit for 38 days and counting, Kloots urged her followers to take the coronavirus seriously.

"This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man!" she wrote. "Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES!"

"This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. We will get our CODE ROCKY!" she added, referring to the term hospital workers use to describe a coronavirus patient being discharged after recovery.

Kloots capped off her post with the hashtag #WakeUpNick, which fans have been using to show their support for Cordero on social media.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Says She Misses Him and Shares Sweet Photo of the Actor amid His Hospitalization

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in a medically induced coma since he was admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Though Cordero tested negative for the coronavirus late April, Kloots revealed last week that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged" after contracting the disease.

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update on her Instagram Stories. "I'm not giving up hope."

Nick Cordero

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Wednesday, Kloots said in her Instagram Stories that her husband "is showing very, very, very early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he started to wake up, which is huge, early, early, early signs."

"But basically he's opened his eyes, but nothing's been behind it," she explained. "And now he's slowly starting to show signs."

Kloots continued, "Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and for his mom — what a gift — but honestly, such wonderful news to hear."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.