Nick Cordero's Wife Sees Him For First Time Since Coronavirus Hospitalization

Coronavirus-stricken actor Nick Cordero’s wife was able to visit him and hold his hand for the first time since he was hospitalized months ago for COVID-19 complications.

Personal trainer Amanda Kloots has been keeping fans abreast of what’s been happening with the Broadway star’s health on Instagram, updating followers with a heartfelt photo over the weekend showing her holding hands with Cordero.

It was the first time she had seen him in person in 79 days. Many hospitals ― including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where Cordero is being treated ― had restrictions on visitors because of the pandemic.

Kloots captioned the emotional photo with lyrics to Andy Grammer’s song “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

Cordero, 41, had no preexisting health problems before he fell ill and was hospitalized. His wife said the “Bullets Over Broadway” star had his right leg amputated because of blood clots, lost 65 pounds, endured septic shock, had two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis, and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker. He awoke from a medically induced coma several weeks ago.

Since then, Kloots had been interacting with him over FaceTime.

Earlier this month, in her updates on Instagram, Kloots wrote that she’d “been told a couple times that he won’t make it.”

“I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day,” she wrote. “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.