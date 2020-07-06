Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies at 41 After Coronavirus Complications

Click here to read the full article.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” died on Sunday after battling complications from COVID-19 for several months. He was 41.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night.

In March 2020, Cordero was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for coronavirus. Throughout his stay in the hospital, he was given a temporary pacemaker, underwent a leg amputation and was put into a medically induced coma.

He had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock.

Kloots, had been giving updates on Cordero’s status on her Instagram stories throughout his hospital stay. Most recently she told Gayle King that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived. Many people showed their support with posts and videos using #WakeUpNick.

Cordero first hit the Broadway stage for “Rock of Ages” in 2012 as Dennis and Record Company Man. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” He also appeared as Earl in “Waitress,” leaving to play Sonny in “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award.

On television, he had guest roles in “Queer as Folk” and “Lilyhammer,” and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in “Blue Bloods” and as Anthony Marino in “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Cordero attended Ryerson University but left partway through to sing for the band Lovemethod. After leaving Canada for New York, he originated the role of Toxie off-Broadway in “The Toxic Avenger.”

Cordero is survived by his wife, who was a former Radio City Rockette and dancer, and their son, Elvis.

