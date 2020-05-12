Nick Cordero Is Awake After Medically Induced Coma, Says Wife: 'He Is a True Superhero'

Nick Cordero has woken up from his medically induced coma, according to the Broadway star's wife Amanda Kloots.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kloots revealed that her husband, 41, is conscious after spending more than a month in the intensive care unit for coronavirus complications.

"Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay!" she said in a video featuring their 11-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. "Dada is awake."

"I asked the doctor today: ‘Can we say he is awake?' He is awake,' " she continued, noting that Cordero is still in the very early stages of the recovery process. "It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. Dada did it!"

Kloots also shared a written note on her Instagram Stories of Cordero's recovery, writing: "Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth."

"But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back this is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #coderocky," she added, referring to the term health care workers use to describe coronavirus patients making a full recovery.

In an Instagram Live video that same day, Kloots explained that physical therapy "will really help with getting him stronger" after Cordero had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications.

"But he is a true superhero. I mean, we have just come such a far, far away," she said of her husband. "He's in there and everything is looking good."

She continued, "It's like you don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road. But that's why I say it's a very long road still. We are still in a very long road, but we are the beginnings of recovery. We are the beginnings of him waking up and the beginning of him following even more commands and being able to do more things."

"What a miracle!" she added. "Our guy is coming back. He is coming back. It's just so great. It's a great day."

According to Kloots, Cordero started slowly responding to commands on Mother's Day when she had a FaceTime call with Cordero.

“I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “So that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with."

Just two days before her Mother's Day post, Kloots shared an emotional post detailing the many setbacks the Broadway star has faced amid his battle with the coronavirus — including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," the fact he "needed resuscitation" and "two mini strokes."

Kloots added that Cordero "went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress, and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — was admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March.