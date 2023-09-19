Nick Chubb carted off with injury so bad that broadcast refused to show the replay

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a leg injury Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with an injury, and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman let everyone know how bad it was.

Chubb was tackled on a run near the goal line, and he immediately grabbed his left leg. It didn't look good, but then the broadcasters indicated that it was a lot worse than it even appeared on first glance.

"I'm told the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen," play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said on the ABC broadcast.

As Buck said that, the replay was shown in the stadium, and the crowd reacted with a loud groan.

"Yeah, we're not going to show it. It's as bad, as you can imagine," analyst Troy Aikman said.

Joe Buck: "I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen."



The groan from the Pittsburgh crowd probably tells us all we need to know. Chubb was carted off.



Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt on the play but was later seen on Pittsburgh's bench. pic.twitter.com/QGYMKzuFBy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2023

Chubb was hit low by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as he was being dragged down by another defender. That caused his knee to bend in a way it shouldn't.

Chubb was carted off the field after going down. Steelers fans, who saw the replay, chanted his name and gave him an ovation as he left for the locker room, Buck said on the broadcast. Chubb was immediately ruled out due to what the team said was a knee injury. Jerome Ford, Chubb's backup, scored on the next play, but the celebration was understandably muted.

Chubb suffered a major knee injury in college when he was tackled near the sideline and landed awkwardly. That came during the 2015 season and was to the same left knee he injured on Monday night. Chubb returned for the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia and was a second-round pick of the Browns.

Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL and a key cog in the Browns' offense. If the injury is as bad as it looked, it's a massive blow for the Browns early in the season.