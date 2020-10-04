Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler among key players injured in Week 4

Injuries are piling up in Week 4, and some teams may need to break that emergency glass to figure out what to do next.

Nick Chubb, running back for the Cleveland Browns, got rolled up on while facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Chubb gets rolled up on



please god no pic.twitter.com/WUBB2cI2D4 — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 4, 2020

Chubb was able to walk to the locker room on his own, but has been diagnosed with an knee injury and is questionable to return.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler suffered what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While running the ball, Ekeler went down hard and came up on his knees, in obvious pain, grabbing at his left hamstring.

Here's the Austin Ekeler injury play.pic.twitter.com/gGbP7wRHUV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020

Ekeler needed to be taken back to the locker room in the cart. The Chargers say that he’s questionable to return.

More from Yahoo Sports: