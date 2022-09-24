Nick Cave: ‘It was very difficult to be anything other than a grieving father’

Cave: 'This idea that people talk about of grief being tidal, of something that comes and goes, I don’t think that’s true; I think it’s a situation where you become a walking embodiment of loss' - Megan Cullen

Towards the end of his open-air concert held last month in Istanbul’s Parkorman that had already lasted for two and a half hours, Nick Cave stepped off the stage and into the crowd.

Cave has a particular relationship with his audience that stands somewhere between worship and intimacy. Singing songs of dread and redemption, tragedy and hope, Robert Johnson, Elvis, Lucifer and an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, Cave had worked the length of the platform set in front of the stage, reaching out to the sea of hands outstretched towards him, pausing to kneel, to touch and to grasp as if giving benediction.

But now, with one jump he disappeared from view, his progress discernible only by the wave-like movement of the sea of bodies around him, until suddenly rising above them, like a phoenix rising from the flame, held aloft by the crowd.

Cave was singing Ghosteen Speaks, a song from the album Ghosteen that he recorded in the wake of the devastating accidental death of his 15-year-old son Arthur, who fell 60ft from a cliff in Ovingdean, Brighton, in July 2015, having taken LSD for the first time with a friend. It is an album that Cave has described as an attempt to ‘contact the dead’.

The song is a lament, sung against a gentle swirl of electronic sound. ‘I am beside you, I am beside you/Look for me, look for me.’

As he sang, it was as if Cave was being cradled and comforted in the arms of the crowd; it seemed an act of resurrection.

Cave is the most literate of songwriters, and his lyrics are often elliptical, elusive. Is he singing to his son, or is it the voice of Christ – in whom he has an abiding interest – talking to Cave, or is it anyone who has lost someone reaching out and yearning for reassurance and comfort? ‘I am within you, you are within me/I think my friends have gathered here for me, to be beside me.’

As he sang, it was as if Cave was being cradled and comforted in the arms of the crowd; it seemed an act of resurrection.

Once regarded as a hell-raiser, Cave has managed the art of survival and transformation to a degree unparalleled in popular music. He has recorded 17 studio albums with his current band The Bad Seeds, in addition to having written novels, screenplays and librettos, recorded duets with Kylie Minogue and Johnny Cash, composed film scores and acted. During lockdown much of his time was spent sculpting 17 figurines in the style of Staffordshire pottery (he is a collector), depicting the life of the Devil, with titles such as The Devil Awakens; The Devil Takes a Bride; The Devil Inherits the World and The Devil Forgiven, which are currently on display in an exhibition in Finland.

In the process he has achieved that rare feat for any performer of carrying his old audience with him while finding a completely new one. In a career lasting 45 years, he sells more records and concert tickets than he ever has.

The audience for his Istanbul concert seemed to be mainly people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, all of whom seemed to know every word of every song he played.

‘It’s strange,’ Cave says. ‘The audience is really young – but then everyone’s young to me on some level. It used to be I’d see the audience and think, everyone looks so old and then I’d realise they’re just my age; now it’s a very different audience. It’s amazing to me.’

A devil or a tormented saint

The day before the concert, Cave sits in his hotel suite, overlooking the Bosphorus. He is 64, tall and thin, and folds himself in the chair like an Anglepoise lamp. He pauses in answering questions, doubles back and starts again, as if carefully calibrating his thoughts.

His jet-black hair is swept back to reveal a high forehead, and falls in a curtain towards his shoulders. On stage he can look alternately like the devil and a tormented saint, and sometimes, dressed in his habitual dark suit, shooting his cuffs and singing in his rich baritone, he has the bearing of a Las Vegas crooner.

He is wearing a suit this morning too – the top two buttons of his high-collared shirt undone to reveal a thin gold chain with the name of his wife Susie, the former model and creator of the successful fashion line The Vampire’s Wife, and two tiny hearts.

I used to have the view that if I’m going to go to work I should wear a suit, and to write a song wearing anything else does it some kind of disservice - Megan Cullen

He has always worn suits, he says, since the day that he could first afford to buy one. ‘I guess I used to have the view that if I’m going to go to work I should wear a suit, and to write a song wearing anything else does it some kind of disservice. In fact, I would say that my muse, or whatever that thing is that hands out the songs – Townes Van Zandt’s wonderful line, the giant pencil in the sky – requires me to wear a suit.’

In this he is somewhat like Leonard Cohen, whom he greatly admires, and who would put on a suit even if he only intended to spend the day house cleaning.

‘Well, you say that…’ Cave holds up a finger.

‘There’s a beautiful story Rufus Wainwright told me, that he went round to Leonard Cohen’s house one day, and Leonard was sitting in his underwear holding a little bird in his hand that was dying. So he didn’t always wear a suit.’

Cave never met Cohen, but when Arthur died Cohen sent an email saying: ‘I’m with you brother.’

‘He had a way with words. If you wanted him to come and perform at something he used to say, “I’m confined to barracks.” He said it a couple of times, so I think it was a generic letter.’ He laughs. ‘“Can’t do it. Confined to barracks.”’

Death, faith and Cave's identity

Cave dislikes interviews. In his younger, wilder days he was known to punch music journalists, and in recent years he has tended to avoid them altogether. He finds talking about his own history ‘tedious’.

But he has now published a book, Faith, Hope and Carnage, with the journalist Seán O’Hagan.

Their 40 hours of conversations, conducted by phone during lockdown, he says, allowed him the peculiar liberation of ‘not speaking about anything for years to just talking about everything. The thing that Sean was most amused by was that he would ask me, do you think this, and I would say, yes. And a month later he would approach exactly the same question, and I would say no.’

He laughs. ‘So things were changing rapidly in that conversation.’

Much of those conversations, and the conversation we are having now, circle back to the abiding question of the death of his son.

It is as if the loss has been a tragedy that has torn back several layers of skin, forcing him to confront questions of life, death, faith and his very identity.

The loss of his son, he says, ‘defines me. This idea that people talk about of grief being tidal, of something that comes and goes, I don’t think that’s true; I think it’s a situation where you become a walking embodiment of loss. For me, it became impossible to be anything other than the person that I had turned into because of the death of Arthur. It became a condition, and it was very difficult to be anything other than a grieving father.’

Arthur was a twin (his brother Earl is now 22 and a successful actor), ‘precocious, but bright, funny, like a crazy little kid’, Cave says, his face brightening. ‘Just pure energy, so that when he came home from school he’d just burst through the door and circle the table and tell you about everything that’s going on. Mostly bad,’ he laughs. ‘Earl, on the other hand, would stand there and we would watch Arthur… he took up an enormous space in our family.’

Cave with wife Susie and son Earl at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles - Getty Images North America

Was he interested in Cave’s career and music?

‘Up to a point. They didn’t listen to my music, obviously. They listened to terrible music. I mean, music that was, “Do we really have to listen to this?” But, yeah…’ The thought falls into silence.

Others might have retreated into their grief in silence. But Cave confronted it in the most public way. Following Arthur’s death he was inundated with messages of condolence from fans, sharing their own experiences of loss, and in 2018 he started a website, The Red Hand Files, with the maxim ‘ask me anything’, to respond to the rising volume of letters.

When Arthur died, he says, it was ‘unbelievably dark’ for both him and Susie, but the letters and conversations of The Red Hand Files ‘ultimately made me turn my attention outwards, and that’s where I’ve tried to keep it ever since. That is, that I’m part of the world and I have some things to say about certain things in that regard, and that I can be of some service to the world, and there is some element of virtue in that, I would say, because of what I felt coming from other people.’

The letters arrive in their thousands, and about a quarter, he says, are from people who have lost somebody, ‘and sometimes in terrible ways. Some of the letters are absolutely heartbreaking, I just can’t begin to tell you. And sometimes there are just so many.’

He pauses. ‘The main thing I got from this correspondence from people was that my situation wasn’t extraordinary. It’s ordinary. The circumstances were difficult, but I was going through what everybody goes through at some time.’

‘A constant refrain through the letters is, “I feel him all around,” or “I feel her all around.” “I feel their presence.” And that’s both a devastating thing to read and also obviously affords an enormous amount of comfort. Those feelings are frequently dismissed as intellectually dishonest, magical thinking, pure stupidity, lack of courage, but they’re very often the thing that leads people out of the darkness to some other more meaningful life.’

Cave originally intended to stop The Red Hand Files at 100. He has now posted 203, the subjects expanding far beyond loss and grief to questions on everything from love, morality and the meaning of life, to the day he met Nico and his thoughts on Brian Eno’s stance on Israel. Eno has been a vocal supporter of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement. Cave responded by posting a letter he had written to Eno describing the cultural boycott as ‘cowardly and shameful’. (His next stop on the tour after Istanbul was Tel Aviv.)

One of the recent Red Hand Files addressed the pressing question of who he wanted to win Love Island. His wife Susie, Cave replied, watched it but he didn’t, but Luca had been a friend of Arthur and Earl, and his parents had been very supportive following Arthur’s death. ‘So Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win. I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the f—king TV back.’

Early years and losing his father

Cave, who is Australian, grew up in the small city of Wangaratta in rural Victoria. His mother Dawn was a librarian. His father Colin was a teacher of maths and English, who encouraged Cave’s reading of classics, from Dostoevsky to Nabokov, from an early age. ‘A deeply troubled man,’ Cave would remember, ‘but a kind of a hip guy too, and a contrarian to boot.’ The family were free-thinking liberals; Cave, he admits, was ‘a cause for concern.’

Cave’s father died in a car accident when Cave was 19. He learned the news from his mother while she was bailing him out of a police station where he was being held on a charge of burglary.

As a teenager, Cave founded a punk-goth group, The Boys Next Door, which later became The Birthday Party. In 1980 the band arrived in London, crowding into a bedsit in Earl’s Court – ‘we were Australian’ – and playing in small clubs. Early footage of group performing Nick the Stripper shows a wasted Cave with the word HELL daubed on his chest, singing against a metal sheet of noise. One critic described them as ‘the most violent live band in the world’.

Cave's literary style is influenced by his father, who encouraged his reading of classic literature from a young age - Megan Cullen

Cage had started using heroin as a teenager. In Faith, Hope and Carnage, he explains that he never took to cannabis or psychedelics, because ‘they got in the way of work’. Heroin fed into his need ‘for a conservative and well-ordered life’. The functioning addict can live a relatively ordered life, but a life lived exclusively around holding off the tide of withdrawal symptoms.

In the punk circles he frequented in Melbourne, heroin use was common. In Britain, he recalls, it was regarded with disdain, but Cave was a determined addict. Over the next 20 years, while building a career with The Birthday Party, and with the Bad Seeds, Cave would continue to use heroin, going through five spells in rehab without success.

Marriage and fatherhood

Cave was married in 1990, to a Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro, during a period when he was living in São Paulo. The couple divorced in 1996. They have a son, Luke, who was born in 1991. In the same year Cave fathered another son, Jethro, born to Beau Lazenby in Australia, although Cave did not meet Jethro until he was eight. Jethro died earlier this year, following a long period of mental illness and drug addiction. Cave says the cause of death is complicated by factors he is unable to talk about.

In 1997 at a fashion show at the V&A he was introduced to Susie Bick by his friend, the designer Bella Freud. Cave had never been to a fashion show in his life.

It was, he says, ‘textbook love at first sight. I said, “It’s lovely to meet you.” And she said, “It’s lovely to meet you,” but she put a kind of emphasis on the final word that I found really attractive.’ He pauses. ‘Now that I’m breaking it down, they’re probably not the most inspiring lines in the relationship. But I do remember them…’

Cave was using heroin at the time. Bick had had her own problems with addiction but had been clean for four years, and friends warned her off Cave, telling her he was ‘bad news’. For eight months she vanished from his life.

‘That was incredibly devastating. I couldn’t find her and no one would tell me where she was. And I went into a particularly dark drug period. It wasn’t good.’ And then, as suddenly as she had gone, she reappeared at his door. ‘She came upstairs and she said, “I’ve tried, I love you, here I am, you can still use drugs, do whatever you like.” And I was extremely happy because it seemed to me not only do I get the girl but I can continue to take drugs.

‘This lasted for about three weeks and it just became clear it was a situation that wouldn’t work and I was going to f—k it up.’ He checked himself into rehab in Arizona, and has not used drugs since, nor does he drink or smoke. They married in 1999, and Arthur and Earl were born the following year.

‘So that was a happy outcome of 20 years of absolute disaster, and 10 years of that were manageable, and 10 years that were a nightmare of trying and being unable to stop, and the absolute chaos and despair that swirled around those years.’

'Devil Takes A Bride' - one of Nick Cave's sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Finland, in a joint exhibition with Brad Pitt and Thomas Houseago

In 2014, along with her friend and business partner Alex Adamson, Bick started The Vampire’s Wife, named after an unfinished novel by Cave. Her dresses have been worn by Kate Moss and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Caves’ marriage is one of ‘mutualness’ in which each influences the other’s work. Susie, Cave says, finds her way into most of his songs, and he advises on fabrics and names her dresses. ‘I would never go near the silhouette she has created, which in my view is the envy of the fashion world and architecturally stunning, but I do know about fabrics and baby-locking.’ Baby-locking? ‘It’s a way of hemming rather than the French seam. I learned that.’

Cave suggests we take a walk. Warren Ellis, one of the Bad Seeds, has recommended a street-food place, Lord of Mussels. ‘Good colour for your article,’ he says, ever obliging. We perch on stools as Istanbul life unfolds in front of us, eating mussels stuffed with spiced rice.

Growing up, Cave was a choir boy in Wangaratta’s Holy Trinity Cathedral, and attended church three times a week. He felt drawn to the Biblical stories. ‘I remember when I started at art school and realised I knew what was going on in all the classical paintings, so those stories held me quite strongly from an early age.’

They have exercised a powerful, if surprising, influence on his songwriting, as if Cave was working his way through the Bible from the Old Testament themes of judgment and retribution, to the New Testament themes, of mercy and forgiveness, from the stern Jehovah to the forgiving Christ.

The path to religion

One way or another, God has found His way into any number of Cave songs, nowhere more vividly than in the first verse of perhaps his most famous song, the ballad Into My Arms, recorded in 1997.

‘I don’t believe in an interventionist God/But I know, darling, that you do/But if I did I would kneel down and ask Him/Not to intervene when it came to you/Not to touch a hair on your head/To leave you as you are/And if He felt He had to direct you/Then direct you into my arms/Into my arms, O Lord/Into my arms, O Lord.’

It is a song that has served him well, he says, ‘because it appeals to secular people, and it appeals to religious people. But to me that song is about the state of pre-conversion or something like that. What I’m trying to say in that song is I have these firm beliefs, but at the same time there’s something that’s rocking the boat; that’s the way that song’s always felt for me.’

He wrote the song in one of his failed spells in rehab, and talking of it reminds him of an earlier, ‘incredibly profound’ experience in his second spell in rehab in the early ’90s. He had been drug free for nine months – ‘by far the worst nine months of my life’ – before relapsing, and admitting himself to rehab again. ‘It was as if there was a wall between me and the world,’ he remembers. ‘I just could not relate to anyone.’

Some three weeks into his stay, a friend came to visit, and he was gripped by the feeling of impenetrable isolation. When his friend left, he broke down completely. ‘It was a terrible, despairing moment. I thought I was just going to end up going out into the world and this feeling of isolation would happen all over again, or I would start using again. There were no other options.’

He walked back to the TV room, waiting for the other patients to return from visiting time, ‘which is a terrible moment in rehab, because everyone has to face the damage that they’ve caused in the outside world.

‘And this person came in, and I just felt this overwhelming burst of love for them – this old junkie who’d come through the door. And the next one came in, and it was just like a moment of pure love for these people – even the ones I really didn’t like, who’d really pissed me off. It was an extraordinary feeling.

‘I went to bed, got up in the morning, went down to breakfast, and still there was this feeling. Eventually it dissipated, and life went back to normal. But it was something that happened that I still don’t understand, but which had to do with me picking up the Bible again and becoming more interested in the New Testament, which I knew from my childhood days.’

Nick Cave and The Birthday Party, backstage at The Venue, London in May 1981 - Getty

The desire to believe, he says, has shadowed him all his life. ‘But kind of fraught with doubt and arm wrestling and negotiation and scepticism – but increasingly, not just a need but a willingness to park that scepticism to a degree.’

The death of Arthur, he says, has ‘turned him into a religious person’, the undeniable intimations of something spiritual at work in the depths of grief.

‘It feels like I found a deeper connection to the world than I felt before, and a deep, profound understanding of what it means to be human that hadn’t occurred to me before; and that we can’t take this for granted.

‘And what’s come with that is just a genuine regard for the human condition, and love for humans in general. I just started to see the condition of being human, that people suffered and it was that suffering that was responsible for their behaviour as much as anything else, and underneath that there was goodness, and there were layers and strategies on top of that divine spark, if you like, that made us do both wonderful and terrible things, but that the animating spirit of the world is love.

‘That’s something that never occurred to me, that’s something that blew my mind. And it was directly linked to Arthur’s death.’

In recent years he has started going to church. There is something about a service, he says, where he’s able to relinquish his scepticism and find ‘a kind of upward rising of the heart in some way. I always walk out better than when I walked in.’

He pauses for thought.

‘If anyone asks, “Are you a Christian?” I’ve always said no, I’m not a Christian but I think about that too. I behave like a Christian; I go to church, I pray and I read the Bible and I try to be good to people and I’m forgiving. But I’m still working on this, to be honest.’

Cave performing at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth in 2021 - Getty

Despite appearances, Cave has always considered himself conservative in temperament, ‘but also contrary in temperament too’. On the day we met he had spent the morning reading the collected writings of the conservative columnist Andrew Sullivan. Cave, a fan, says he admires the fact that Sullivan occupies a position which is neither extreme Left, nor extreme Right, ‘and he expresses it in a beautifully nuanced way, whether you agree with it or not. There is something there about the idea of uncertainty and calmness and caution that I like.’

Writing in The Red Hand Files in October 2019, Cave talked of feeling ‘uncomfortable around all ideologies that brand themselves as “the truth” or “the way”. This not only includes most religions, but also atheism, radical bipartisan politics or any system of thought, including “woke” culture, that finds its energy in self-righteous belief and the suppression of contrary systems of thought. Regardless of the virtuous intentions of many woke issues, it is its lack of humility and the paternalistic and doctrinal sureness of its claims that repel me.’

Now he says, ‘I do find I react badly to people’s certainty about what’s wrong with the world, and that you’d better toe the line about these sorts of things or you’re on the wrong side of history – whatever that might be.’

‘I’m much more cautious about these things these days. I find it sad that the basic values – the value of the family, for example, or of religion or of education – are in a kind of mess, but I’m resistant to the idea that beneath the surface of everything there’s a corrupting element at work. If we look at the world in that way we just become embittered and resentful and we lose faith in the world altogether, and forget that some things are just beautiful. That’s the big surprise for me, that the world just can’t help continuing to be beautiful, despite what we’re told.’

What, I wonder, would the 23-year-old Nick Cave think of somebody saying that. He gives it some thought. ‘I don’t think the 23-year-old Nick Cave would pay much attention to what anybody was saying about anything.’ He laughs. ‘I don’t think the 23-year-old Nick Cave had a f—king clue.’

Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Seán O’Hagan is out now, published by Canongate (£20). For details about Faith, Hope and Carnage events, visit linktr.ee/faithhopecarnage