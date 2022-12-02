Nick Carter Says He Feels Like 'Clark Griswold' During Christmas with His 3 Kids

·5 min read
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life

nick carter/instagram Nick Carter and his three kids

Nick Carter is ready to make it the hap-hap-happiest Christmas for his three kids.

During a sit down with PEOPLE and his Backstreet Boys bandmates Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough ahead of hosting JCPenney's Live Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, the singer, 42, said that he feels like Christmas Vacation's beloved dad Clark Griswold during the holidays.

"I got three kids, two girls and a boy, and they're all really young, so I'm pretty much like Clark Griswold putting up all the ornaments and the decorations outside and the trees," said Carter, who shares kids Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl with wife Lauren Kitt, 39.

Just like Griswold's Christmas tree that catches on fire, Carter said he also had an "epic fail" with his own tree last year.

"I had to buy this thing to get the bulbs working so I was outside with a staple gun, ladder," he said. "But that's kind of a tradition for me doing the daddy duties and setting up all the decorations."

RELATED: Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death

McLean's holiday with his daughters Elliott (who recently changed her name from Ava), 10, and Lyric, 5, and wife Rochelle, 41, meanwhile, is all about the cookies.

"They're not just your typical ornament shapes or candy canes," he said. "We do those, but then we also by hand make whatever cool things we want."

McLean, 44, said his brother-in-law has even made cookies to look like Kevin McCallister's famous scream in the mirror from Home Alone. He also shaped some like Nakatomi Tower from Die Hard.

In his home, McLean said he puts up the leg lamp from another holiday favorite, A Christmas Story.

Richardson, 51, similarly does cookies at his house with his sons Mason, 15, and Maxwell, 9, and wife Kristin, 52, every year. They also gather up old and new toys to donate.

"We take them down to the fireplace which usually hands them out," he said. "We try to teach our kids about giving back and giving to those less fortunate at this time of the year."

Littrell, 47, said he and his son Baylee, 20, and wife Leighann, 53, are also all about giving back.

"We check out the coat drives, and we dump our coats or we team up with organizations and give gifts to kids that would be less fortunate," he said. "That's something that's very, very important, along with the cookie making and the decorations. My wife is the best decorator in the planet."

For Dorough, 49, Christmas morning at his house with sons James, 13, and Holden, 9, and wife Leigh Boniello, 48, always includes matching pajamas and music.

"We bring out our old record player, and we'll play old music from A Charlie Brown Christmas, Bing Crosby, all that kind of stuff," he said. "Now I'm actually really proud that we have our own record, A Very Backstreet Christmas, that I'll be able to play for my kids while they're opening up the gifts."

The band released A Very Backstreet Christmas in October. During the JCPenney Live Holiday Spectacular, they debuted the claymation music video for their song, "Christmas In New York," off the album.

"We had minimal time on tour, so we were like, 'How do we shoot a music video?'" Richardson recalled. "We had a couple days off in between our two US and Canada legs [on our DNA tour], and we decided we all loved and grew up with Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the claymation TV special. We were like, 'It'd be pretty cool to have each of us as little claymation characters.' So that was part of the inspiration, as well as the city of New York at Christmas time. I mean, it is a magical place."

RELATED VIDEO: AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'

With their cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" off A Very Backstreet Christmas, the band nabbed their first No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart since they released "I Want It That Way" in 1999.

"It's kind of ironic that it's a Christmas song," McLean said. "It's a cover of one of our favorite bands growing up, Wham! It's an honor and a privilege to be able to do these covers on this album."

"These are songs that we all grew up with, classics from the Rat Pack, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole," he continued. "Now our kids get to hear their dads as part of that playlist, which is pretty freaking cool."

To that, Dorough quipped: "It's going to be torture for the rest of their lives."

Considering they have a new Christmas album, the band thought teaming up with JCPenney for their Live Holiday Spectacular — which raised money for Feeding America — would be a perfect fit.

"JCPenney is an all-American brand, and we're all American," Dorough said. "It's been around for, what do they say? Over a hundred years? Yeah, as old as the Backstreet Boys."

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Reveal How Justin Timberlake Influenced a Track on Their Upcoming Christmas Album

In 2023, which will see the band celebrate their 30th anniversary, Carter said he and the guys are going to continue being committed to "enjoying" what they do.

"We're going to be in the moment with the fans," he said. "I think, every single year, that's a resolution for the Backstreet Boys."

Added Richardson: "Try to stay humble, hungry, and kind."

With their upcoming milestone anniversary, McLean said he and the guys plan to make it a party all year long.

"Who knows what we're going to do," McLean said. "We've talked about having possibly a party for ourselves, so to speak, and maybe playing some golf, going out and just having a good time together, being together on our actual 30th. Who knows!"

Latest Stories

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday. Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation. Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory. Jale

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u