Nick Cannon on Whether His 11 Kids Spend Time Together: 'The Only Person Who Would Benefit Is Me'

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

Nick Cannon is sharing new details about how he navigates life as a dad of 12.

The 42-year-old, whose new morning show The Daily Cannon debuts on Amp later this month, tells PEOPLE that it "works a lot better" for him to spend individual time with his 11 kids rather than get the whole group together.

Noting that all of his kids come together "when necessary," he feels the "only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me."

"I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience," he says. "I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around."

Looking to the future, Cannon says he thinks things may change.

"I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I'm sure everyone will start coming to me in one place," he shares.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

"I actually think it works a lot better [right now]. Because everyone's busy, not just me. It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me," he adds.

The comedian shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

As for his relationship with each of the moms of his children, Cannon says he's "so appreciative to them" as their family dynamic "wouldn't work if I didn't have such amazing women in my life that are truly understanding and super loving and compassionate about the world that we live in."

The actor recently visited with all 11 of his children on Easter and took several photos with his little ones while dressed up in an Easter bunny suit. Cannon shared pictures from his busy day on his Instagram Stories, showing him soaking up special holiday moments with his kids and the mothers of all of his children.

Ahead of the holiday, Cannon told PEOPLE he was prepared for the busy day of "hopping from house to house."

"The Easter Bunny is definitely busy. It's a fun time, again, but I couldn't ask for a better experience, and the abundance of love that gets to come my way and that I get to spend with all of my kids," he said. "I have a big family. So the Easter Bunny's busy."

