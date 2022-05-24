Nick Cannon Says He Still Gets 'Nervous' to Welcome New Baby: 'Every Single Time'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

John Lamparski/Getty

Nick Cannon is opening up about his life as a father.

During his mixtape Raw & B listening event, the TV personality spoke to PEOPLE about fatherhood and the arrival of his new baby. In January, Cannon, 41, announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

The Nick Cannon Show host is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The comedian is also a dad to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

"I'm so excited about all my kids," he says. "Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he adds.

However, Cannon admits that he still gets anxious about welcoming his new little bundle of joy with Tiesi.

NIck Cannon rollout
NIck Cannon rollout

Nick Cannon instagram

RELATED: Nick Cannon Talks the Relationship Between His Children's Mothers: 'They Don't Have to' Get Along

"You get nervous every time," he shares. "Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working."

He continues, "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

When it comes to his parenting style, Cannon says he doesn't see himself as a "strict" parent but more of "the disciplinarian in the family."

"Because I'm the fun parent as well," he says. "I'm the dad that is a big kid, but I also respect morals, values are high on my list. And you know, we established that as early as infancy."

"So then there's no reason to be strict because clearly I live a fun, open, free lifestyle, and I want my kids to be able to be happy and be that as well," he explains. "But long as it's rooted in respect and love. And that's the lines where we try not to break or try not to cross."

Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon/Instagram

On Friday, Cannon released his highly anticipated mixtape Raw & B featuring Chris Brown, Brandy, Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. He described the project as "the gospel of my broken soul" and "as real as it gets."

While chatting with PEOPLE about his new music, the Wild 'N' Out host explains that the mixtape "sets up a prequel to the album."

"These songs are where I am currently, and then my album is where I want to be," he shares. "It's like the man that I wish to be, where this is a lot of egos, a lot of uncertainty…."

"It may not be what you agree with; It may not be how your lifestyle is," he says of the songs. "But this is all authentically who I am, and hopefully, people can embrace that and understand it."

