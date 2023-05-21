Nick Cannon says he spends the most time with his 8-month-old daughter Onyx because her mom lets him

Lanisha Cole and Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child together this week. Shahar Azran/Getty Images / Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Nick Cannon told podcast host Jason Lee that he spends the most time with his daughter Onyx.

The 42-year-old television host and actor said he sees the 8-month-old three times a week.

Cannon currently has 12 children, 5 of whom are under a year old.

Nick Cannon has kept busy as the father of 12 kids, many of whom were born over the past year, but he says that his baby girl Onyx has captured his attention the most recently.

Cannon told "The Jason Lee Podcast" on an episode published May 10 that he "probably" spends the most time with Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his daughter with model LaNisha Cole, born in September of last year.

The 42-year-old television host and actor said he sees the 8-month-old three times a week and even has a nursery for her connected to his office.

"I'm literally going to leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her," Cannon told host Jason Lee. "Not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they're in school, they're babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her really, an equal amount of time as she does."

Cannon grew his family from 7 to 12 last year, after having children with model and "Selling Sunset" cast member Bre Tiesi, DJ and radio host Abby De La Rosa, and model Brittany Bell. He most recently welcomed his daughter Halo Marie with model Alyssa Scott in December of last year. He currently has 5 kids who are under a year old.

Cannon told Billboard News last year that all his kids were a "number one priority," but wouldn't rule out having more in 2023.

"I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that," Cannon said.

However, juggling his children's mothers may be more of a struggle for him: Cannon shared in a Monday podcast episode of "The Daily Cannon" that he wrote personal, handwritten messages for Mother's Day, but mixed up the cards when sending them out.

"If I would have got some generic shit that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened," Cannon told his shocked co-hosts, which included De La Rosa.

Representatives for Cannon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

