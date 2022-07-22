Nick Cannon Says He'd 'Never Judge Someone' for How Many Kids They Have While Discussing Monogamy

Nick Cannon is giving more insight about his views on monogamy.

Cannon, 41, and R&B duo DVSN sat down with dating site Ashley Madison's resident sex therapist and author of Open Monogamy, Dr. Tammy Nelson, to discuss the concept of "open monogamy" on YouTube Live Thursday night.

While speaking candidly about the subject, the daytime talk show host was asked if he would be open to being with a woman who "has the same amount of kids or baby fathers" as he does.

"My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don't really choose who we love or where our emotions take us," he said, adding that he has been involved with "women who have 4, 5, 6 children in a household at the same time."

Continued Cannon: "And it's been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I've ever had, because … I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they're a great parent."

According to recent data from Ashley Madison, non-monogamy — romantic relationships that aren't exclusive and feature multiple partners — is becoming more and more accepted by society, particularly among younger folks.

The dating site — whose tagline is "Life is Short. Have an Affair." — says nearly a quarter (24%) of Americans say society would benefit from a shift toward non-monogamy, including 40% of Gen Z and Millennials. The study also found that more than a quarter (26%) of Americans say their ideal relationship is something non-monogamous.

This isn't the first time the former America's Got Talent host has spoken openly about monogamy.

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy," Cannon said while appearing on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman in February. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

However, while speaking on the All the Way with Shelley Wade podcast last month, the America's Got Talent alum opened up about the possibility of settling down: "I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept [of marriage], I love the ceremony of it."

Added Cannon: "I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain't done with me. We're gonna figure it out."

Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Both parties have since moved on with their dating lives, though. Last June, Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The next month, the comedian had son Zen — who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott.

He's also dad to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

