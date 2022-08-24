Nick Cannon Says Baby No. 9 Is On The Way, Marking His Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell. (Photo: Photo by Jason Mendez via WireImage)

Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell. (Photo: Photo by Jason Mendez via WireImage)

The stork is on its way yet again for Nick Cannon.

The “Wild N’ Out” host revealed Wednesday on Instagram that his ninth baby is on the way, marking his third with model Brittany Bell.

“Time stopped and this happened,” the entertainer captioned a montage video of him and Bell intimately posing for a maternity shoot alongside romantic emojis.

Bell shows off her bare baby bump in the video, and their two children, son Golden Sagon, 5, and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen make an appearance in the beautiful family moment.

Cannon’s announcement comes less than a month after he and Bre Tiesi unveiled the birth of their son, Legendary, on Instagram.

Abby de la Rosa — who welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Cannon in June 2021 — is also currently pregnant with the comedian’s baby.

The rapper shared the news on Instagram Live two months ago, revealing she’s due on Oct. 25.

In June, Cannon appeared on the ”Lip Service” podcast and shared that he wasn’t planning on ending his baby-making days, just a month after telling E! News that he attended a vasectomy consultation.

When pressed over rumors that he has “three babies on the way,” the 41-year-old laughed, telling the “Lip Service” podcast hosts, “When you say ‘on the way,’ what count are you at?”

He then teased that more youngsters are indeed on the horizon.

“Let’s just put it this way: The stork is on the way,” Cannon added. “I don’t know, it could be.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...